Anime has exploded in popularity across the globe, and India’s fandom is no different. But with the spotlight constantly on mainstream giants like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and One Piece, a treasure of lesser-known masterpieces often gets buried under the hype. If you’re ready to step off mainstream, then here are 8 criminally underrated anime shows that you should watch.

1. Kaiba

Genre: Sci-Fi, Romance, Adventure

In a strange world where people can store their memories and change bodies, a man wakes up with no memory and a mysterious hole in his chest. As he travels to different worlds, he uncovers the truth about his past, love, and how this memory-swapping society works.

2. Paranoia Agent

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

In Tokyo, a series of strange attacks by a boy on golden rollerblades shakes the city. Each victim has something in common – they’re all struggling with pressure, fear, or secrets. As detectives investigate, they realise this might not be a normal case… but something society itself created.

3. Mushi Shi

Genre: Supernatural, Slice of Life, Mystery

The protagonist, Ginko travels through quiet towns, studying mysterious life forms called Mushi. They’re invisible to most, but they can affect people’s lives in strange, sometimes magical ways. Every episode tells a new story about people who come in contact with them.

4. Haibane Renmei

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Psychological

Set in a quiet, dreamlike town where winged beings live, this anime is a slow, spiritual journey through guilt, redemption, and the afterlife. It’s one of those series that hugs your soul and leaves you wondering about the bigger picture.

5. Ergo Proxy

Genre: Cyberpunk, Psychological, Sci-Fi

In a future where people live in domed cities after a global disaster, humans and androids live side by side. But when a mysterious creature called Proxy appears, one woman starts to question the truth about her world and herself. It’s dark, deep, and full of twists.

6. A Place Further than the Universe

Genre: Adventure, Coming-of-Age

Four high school girls decide to travel to Antarctica. What starts as an adventure trip turns into a journey about growing up, healing and self-discovery.

7. Texhnolyze

Genre: Sci-Fi, Cyberpunk, Drama

In an underground city ruled by gangs and technology, a fighter loses his arm and leg but is rebuilt using powerful cybernetic limbs. As he gets pulled into a power struggle between different groups, the city starts falling apart, and he might be the last hope to save the city.

8. The Tatami Galaxy

Genre: Psychological, Slice of Life, Surreal Comedy

A college student keeps restarting his life, hoping to make better choices each time, but things always seem to go wrong. Fast-paced and quirky, this anime is a wild ride through regret, youth, and realising that happiness might be closer than you think.

So here is the list of underrated anime shows to watch. They may not always get the spotlight, but will definitely leave a lasting impression!

