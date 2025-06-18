Many Korean dramas have gained global recognition thanks to their unique storytelling and short episode span. While there are many Korean dramas out there, some deserving ones get swept under the rug. If you are looking for such dramas that need more appreciation, this article is for you. Here are 8 underrated Korean dramas that are totally worth watching!

1. Mystic Pop-Up Bar

A mysterious outdoor bar emerges on a street at night. The staff inside the bar have supernatural powers which they use to help customers who have grudges and solve them. A deadline hangs over the bar staff, but they find a person with the right abilities to help them reach the deadline. This Korean drama has mystical visuals and an interesting storyline, making it a must-watch!

Watch on: Netflix

2. Moving

At Jeongwon High School, there are three students with superhuman abilities, which they inherited from their parents. A mysterious killer lands in Korea and begins to hunt down the parents with superhuman abilities. What unfolds is a complex and dangerous plot of international governments tracking down the younger generation of superhumans.

This Korean drama will have you by the edge of your seat, with its action-packed sequences and jaw-dropping cliffhangers.

Watch on: JioHotstar

3. Korean Odyssey

A selfish mythical creature, Song Oh-Gong locks horns with the Demon King, Woo Ma-Wang to gain immortality. Jin Seon-Mi, a woman whose blood has great mythical powers and attracts ghosts, holds the key to immortality. But as the trio interact with each other, a greater evil enters the scene, tilting their worlds upside down.

This Korean drama is criminally underrated, despite having a star-studded cast. The bromance between main leads of the drama is hilarious and will remind you of the Goblin and the Grim Reaper from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God!

Watch on: Netflix, Viki

4. The Worst of Evil

Determined to get promoted to a higher position, Park Jun-Mo decides to enter the Gangnam Organization of Crime as an undercover cop. He faces many tests to win Jung Gi-Cheul, the leader of the Gangnam Organization. As the curtains draw close on the drug cartel,

Watch on: JioHotstar

5. Misaeng

Jang Geu-Rae’s world revolved around the board game baduk ever since he was a child. But when he fails at becoming a professional baduk player, he enters the harsh corporate world and finds himself in the middle of a battlefield.

Watch on: Netflix

6. Save Me

After her younger brother’s death, Im Sang-Mi’s family takes her away to a new place. Three years later, she whispers a plea for help to her friends. They join forces to rescue her from a cult, uncovering dark secrets along the way.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

7. Mother

After witnessing continuous child abuse and neglect of her student, a teacher decides to kidnap the child and provide her with a new life. While the child is safe, the duo is constantly on the run from the police and authorities, to conceal their movements. Can the duo be together?

Watch on: Zee 5

8. Flower Of Evil

Baek Hee-Sung and Cha Ji-Won are happily married with a six-year-old daughter. Under the loving father and caring husband, Hee-Sung hides a dark secret that threatens to tear apart his happy family.

This Korean drama has action, suspense, anticipation, and love, offering a perfect blend of different genres.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Viki

There you have it, 8 underrated Korean dramas to watch! Each Korean drama in this list has a perfect blend of thrill and suspense, making it a perfect watch. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, free some time on your schedule, and binge watch these Korean dramas!

Also read: Places to eat in Vizag: Top ramen hotspots in Vizag that you need to try!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.