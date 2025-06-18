The Andhra Pradesh Government will announce a new circular economic policy to improve waste management and enhance resource utilisation efforts. The Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, directed officials on 17 June 2025 (Tuesday) to make the final changes in the policy within two months and set up plans for three Circular Economy Parks across the state within a year.

During the meeting with the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared that single-use plastic will be banned across 17 Municipal Corporations, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, and Tirupati, from October 2nd. He called for an increase in the use of cloth bags in the mentioned cities. The establishment of 157 additional Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centres in 87 urban areas will take place. The action plan initiated by the Andhra Pradesh Government is a key component of the newly introduced circular economic policy.

Chandrababu Naidu also asked the officials to prepare an elaborate action plan on the 11 sectors under the circular economy framework, such as lithium batteries, agriculture, aqua waste, municipal waste, vehicles, rubber, tyres, and gypsum. On the other hand, departments like mining, handloom, and animal husbandry would be included in the list. The aim is to attain zero waste in both urban and rural areas, he said.

To encourage sustainability and waste management practices, Chandrababu Naidu proposed the introduction of ‘Swachhta’ Awards from October 2nd next year. These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the contributions of individuals and institutions dedicated to promoting effective waste management practices.

The categories for awards will be distributed across categories like local bodies, bus stands, hospitals, NGOs, self-help groups, Anganwadi, schools and colleges.

The officials informed him that 52 waste clusters, two in each district, covering urban and panchayat areas, have been formed across the State. On an annual count, Andhra Pradesh generates about 36,588 tonnes of battery and automotive waste, 23,928 tonnes of engine and hydraulic waste, 61,996 tonnes of plastic and PET bottle waste, and 59,654 tonnes of tyre and rubber waste. Over 4 million metric tonnes of waste is generated from the agriculture sector, and 34.7 million metric tonnes of waste from the livestock, poultry, and aquaculture sectors. Approximately 1,329 tonnes of waste is generated from 8.8 million rural households.

The officials stated that the State seeks to gain sustainability from the circular economy model of over Rs 15,000 crore annually in Gross State Domestic Product (GDSP). This would help in obtaining the materials for the manufacturing sector worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The value addition is expected to generate Rs 3,000 crore annually. This will create employment for 1,00,000 individuals, support 10,000 micro-entrepreneurs, and indirectly provide livelihood to over one million individuals.

The environmental benefits that can be gained include reduced carbon emissions and significant control over land, air, and water pollution.

