Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state government is making development plans for Vizag to be on par with Mumbai. While addressing a crowd in the city, the Chief Minister detailed the developments.

Some of the developments in progress include the construction of the Bhogapuram airport, the metro project, the establishment of a Mittal steel plant in the Anakapalle district, and the introduction of Vizag as a Google data centre location.

The Chief Minister recalled the party’s exceptional 94% success rate in the 2024 elections and acknowledged Vizag’s pivotal role in the victory. Chandrababu Naidu stated that the development of Vizag will be on par with Mumbai, and every sector will be taken care of. He also reaffirmed that the continued support and dedication of party workers and supporters will help them achieve a substantial victory in the 2029 elections.

The TDP leader expressed that he will ensure his promises will be fruitful. He stated that the Talliki Vandanam scheme has been successful, with every student’s guardian receiving ₹14,000 per year. The scheme covers students from Class 1 to Intermediate (Class 12).

He stated that from August 15th, free bus travel will be implemented for women and monetary support of Rs 21,000 will be distributed to farmers.

