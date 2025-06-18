Visakhapatnam is all set to make history on International Yoga Day, June 21, as the city prepares to host one of the world’s largest yoga gatherings. Drawing more than five lakh participants on the shores of the Visakhapatnam coastline to perform yoga, the city is attempting to create a Guinness World Record.

Out of five lakh people, three lakh early registrants who have registered to participate will receive a Guinness World Record certificate, which can be downloaded digitally using a unique QR code.

The CM said, if this massive initiative to promote yoga on a large scale clicks, then crores of rupees spent on other health initiatives can be saved, and citizens can lead naturally healthy lifestyles through regular yoga.

Led by PM Modi, the event will be held along the Beach Road of Visakhapatnam, a 26.5km stretch from RK Beach to Bheemili Beach. Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by many VIPs across the country, gives this event national importance and adds prestige to Andhra Pradesh’s efforts in promoting holistic health practices.

Organisers are coordinating a massive logistical effort to ensure smooth participation, security, and accessibility for the thousands expected. With yoga mats rolling across several kilometres of coastline, the city will transform into a vast sea of synchronised movement, breath, and energy.

Regarding the Guinness World Record certificate provided to 3 lakh participants in the Yoga Day event, the CM said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people to receive a Guinness certificate by participating in the Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam.

The event will provide other incentives, such as five lakh yoga mats and T-shirts for participants. CM Nadiu also emphasised that every person, regardless of age, gender, or profession, should take part in this massive event and celebrate togetherness.

