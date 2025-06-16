Visakhapatnam is being transformed as preparations are in full swing for International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21. The Andhra Pradesh government is organizing a mega event titled “Yogandhra”, with Vizag at its centre, with an ambitious goal of setting new global records and showcasing the city on an international stage.

The event is expected to draw a staggering five lakh participants, with three lakh people performing yoga in unison along a 26-kilometre coastal stretch from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam. Another two lakh participants will join from 15 different locations across the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event, along with Union Ministers, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and other dignitaries, adding further significance to the occasion.

The state government is aiming to surpass the Guinness World Record currently held by Surat for the largest yoga gathering and plans to set a new milestone by coordinating the performance of 108 Surya Namaskaras.

Beach Road beautification in full swing

The iconic Beach Road, especially the stretch between Naval Coastal Battery and The Park Hotel Junction, is undergoing extensive beautification. This scenic route, which was last upgraded ahead of the G-20 Summit in 2023, is now being adorned with creative installations and fresh landscaping.

Among the standout features are a giant floral structure and a green-topped paintbrush sculpture, symbolising the government’s ‘Harithandhra Pradesh’ initiative. Sculptures, medians, and grills are being repainted and refurbished to lend a lively, fresh appeal to this tourist hotspot.

The Horticulture Department of the GVMC is also contributing by planting saplings, trimming foliage, and enhancing the greenery along the route, ensuring a rejuvenated and eco-friendly ambience.

The beautification extends all the way from The Park Junction to Bheemunipatnam, with a focus on overall infrastructure improvements. This includes the removal of dead trees, restoration of street lighting, repairs to footpaths and roads, and general upkeep of the area.

As a precaution, Andhra University Engineering College Grounds have been designated as an alternate venue should rain affect the main event. Even if the weather remains clear, the grounds may still host additional yoga sessions to support the central celebration.

To facilitate transportation, approximately 12,000 buses, including 3,500 APSRTC and 8,500 private buses, will be mobilized. The event will also be supported by 12,000 volunteers from NCC, NSS, and local volunteer groups, with one volunteer assigned for every 1,000 attendees.

Participant attendance will be managed through a QR code-based registration system to ensure smooth tracking and coordination.

Massive security and support arrangements

A security force of 6,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city, while nearly 30,000 government employees will assist with logistics at the International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. The Union Ministry of AYUSH, which is backing the event, has provided substantial support, including five lakh yoga mats and five lakh T-shirts for participants.

With the city gearing up for a spectacular and record-setting celebration, International Yoga Day 2025 is poised to be one of the largest and most memorable events in Visakhapatnam’s history.

