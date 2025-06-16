Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is set to visit Visakhapatnam on June 18, 2025, to commission INS Arnala, the Indian Navy’s first indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). The ceremony will be held at the Naval Dockyard in the city.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, will also be present, along with senior naval officials and key representatives from the shipbuilding and defence sectors.

Launched at L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai in December 2022, INS Arnala will now begin its operational service based in Visakhapatnam, strengthening the Eastern Naval Command’s anti-submarine capabilities.

INS Arnala is the first of 16 ASW-SWC vessels being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), under a Ministry of Defence contract. The ship was delivered to the Navy on 8 May 2025.

Named after the historic Arnala Fort near Vasai, Maharashtra, known for its strength and resilience against many threats, the ship is also built to maintain a great presence in the sea, with a length of 77.6 meters and weighing 1,490 tonnes. It is the largest diesel-engine waterjet-powered warship in the Indian Navy’s fleet.

Over 80% of the ship’s components are sourced domestically, with key systems provided by Indian defence firms such as Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL. The project has also involved more than 55 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), further supporting the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The commission of INS Arnala marks a significant leap in India’s self-reliant defence manufacturing and naval strength. Its service in Visakhapatnam adds a proud and historic moment to the city’s enduring maritime legacy.

