A major infrastructure boost connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is on the horizon. The Khammam–Devarapalli National Highway (NH-365BB), a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway, is nearing completion and is expected to be ready for inauguration by August 15, say reports. With over 80% of the work already completed, the highway is set to significantly cut travel time between Hyderabad and coastal cities such as Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

Stretching 162 km from Suryapet in Telangana to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh, the Rs 2,214 crore project is being developed under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Once operational, it will offer a faster alternative to the current (approximately) 622-km route between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada, reducing the distance by 56 km and easing traffic on congested stretches.

The highway is divided into five construction packages, three of which fall under the joint district region. Here’s a breakdown of progress across these sections:

Package 1 (Tallampadu to Somavaram): 30 out of 33 km completed. The remaining work includes an overbridge and power line adjustments.

Package 2 (Somavaram to Chintagudem): 26 out of 29 km finished; three bridges and underpasses are pending.

Package 3 (Chintagudem to Razorla): 37 out of 43 km completed. Proposals for service roads have been sent to the central government.

Across the entire project, 117 of the 124 planned bridges and underpasses have been constructed, signalling near completion.

The new highway is expected to ease freight movement, cut down fuel consumption, and lower vehicle operating costs for daily commuters. The new 89-km stretch from Khammam to Devarapalli is set to become a key corridor for cross-state connectivity.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao recently toured the under-construction highway, inspecting work from Vemsur to Dhamsalapuram. He directed officials and contractors to make at least one carriageway operational by 15 July, and confirmed that work on all five packages is progressing smoothly. He also acknowledged the issue of service roads and emphasized the need for a balanced approach to development.

With the highway set to open soon, travellers between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam can look forward to a quicker, safer, and more efficient journey, transforming connectivity in the region.

