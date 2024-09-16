When it comes to travel routes between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, there can seemingly never be enough. Thousands of people travel by air, rail, and road to and from the two major cities on a regular basis.

This upcoming under-construction Khammam-Devarapalli four-lane access-controlled road will be of great use for those who are currently taking the route via Vijayawada travel between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Being made under the aegis of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the road is envisioned to have several benefits:

1. Reduced distance and travel time

By cutting through key regions, the new highway will shorten the overall distance and travel time between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam by 56 km. With a substantial reduction in travel time, commuters will also benefit from lower vehicle operating costs, less fuel consumption, and decreased pollution. The road from Khammam to Devarapalli will cover 89 km in total.

2. Better connectivity

The upcoming greenfield expressway is set to significantly boost local connectivity between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. This new National Highway (NH) will offer faster, safer, and smoother travel for commuters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On the western end, it will link to the Suryapet-Khammam Expressway (NH-365BB), connecting Khammam in Telangana and Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh. The four-lane road will pass through key villages and towns including Wyra, Kalluru, Tiruvuru, Chintalpudi, Jangamreddy Gudem, and more.

3. Improved road safety

The expressway will ease the burden on NH-65 and NH-16, leading to smoother traffic flow and reducing congestion. This not only lowers vehicle emissions but also reduces the risk of accidents, contributing to safer travel for all.

4. Boost to trade

This project is part of a larger initiative, called the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojna’ (BMP), a program for the highways sector aimed at enhancing the efficiency of freight and passenger transportation across the country by addressing key infrastructure gaps. By improving freight efficiency, the new highway is expected to facilitate efficient exports and stimulate trade in the region.

5. Economic growth

Acting as a key artery for economic flow, the expressway will stimulate regional development. It will create employment opportunities, boost tourism, enhance road safety, and provide better transportation and amenities. Improved connectivity will also benefit local agriculture, enabling farmers to get better value for their products while attracting more investments to the region, positively impacting the local, state, and national economy.

6. Tourism development

The new Khammam-Devarapalli four-lane road is expected to spur growth in local tourism, which will have a ripple effect on the regional economy. With easier access to tourist destinations, the area is likely to see an influx of visitors, further boosting the local economy.

7. Green belt development

According to the project proposal, a green belt initiative will be undertaken in collaboration with the Forest Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A minimum of three rows of trees, spaced 10 meters apart, will be planted on either side of the highway, totalling approximately 77,892 trees.

This compensatory afforestation plan ensures that at least three trees will be planted for every one removed. Additional shrub plantations and grass carpeting in the median are also part of the project’s environmental sustainability efforts.

This comprehensive project is expected to be a transformative one, and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,200 crores. The four-lane road connecting Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam might become functional by March next year, according to sources!