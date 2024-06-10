A six-way access-controlled expressway between Raipur and Visakhapatnam has been in the works since 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025. This road by the name of Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway is being constructed under the authority of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and is expected to be an important economic corridor between central India and the east coast. With comparatively fewer expressways in South India in contrast to the North, the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway is a key project that will enrich connectivity and road network in the country. Here are six reasons why:

1. It will foster connectivity between three states

Serving as a vital link between the heartland of Central India and the bustling East Coast, the expressway will connect Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, whilst passing through Odisha. It facilitates the seamless movement of goods and people.

The expressway extends from Abhanpur, near Raipur to Sabbavaram, near Visakhapatnam. It also boosts connectivity between several national highways, including NH-30, NH-34, NH-44, and NH-549.

The maximum length of the expressway passes through Odisha, and it is the State’s first expressway! Divided into 19 meticulously planned packages, the project is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I initiative, aimed at fortifying India’s road network.

2. It will cut down travel time

The distance between Raipur and Vizag will be reduced from 590 km to 464 km, thereby reducing travel time from a whopping 14 hours to a mere 7 hours.

3. It will be a catalyst for economic growth

By providing a hassle-free and smooth flow of traffic for faster evacuation of cargo, improving the efficiency of freight movement and boosting exports, the expressway will be a catalyst for multifaceted economic growth. It provides a conduit for trade, manufacturing, and business activities to flourish, thereby propelling regional development. The mineral-rich central India will have access to bustling port cities in the South.

4. It will promote tourism and culture

Passing through scenic hill stations like Koraput and Nabarangpur, while leading people to Visakhapatnam, a popular seaside town, the expressway is expected to stimulate tourism and promote sustainable development in these historically rich areas.

5. Tribal economies will be empowered

Meandering through the picturesque tribal belts of various states, the expressway offers not just a passage for vehicles but a gateway to the cultural and natural heritage of the region.

The expressway is going to connect Dhamtari’s paddy belt and Kondagaon’s handicraft hub to a wider national market, thereby increasing the possibility of generating new jobs and boosting economic development in that region.

6. The surrounding environment will be prioritised

As the construction is underway, measures are being taken to ensure the expressway doesn’t affect the wildlife in that region adversely. The concerned authority – the National Highway Authority of India – has decided to build animal crossings and monkey canopies over the expressway. Trees are also being planted on both sides of the expressway in order to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

The expressway is expected to be functional starting in 2025. Since the expressway is still under construction, rules and regulations regarding the movement of vehicles, speed limit and the list of vehicles that can access it are yet to be disclosed.