Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao has stated that development projects for Vizag are being mapped out to lead the city towards progress. Srinivasa Rao, along with Visakhapatnam South Constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects on Saturday, 14 June 2025. These projects are under the GVMC jurisdiction and are worth Rs 3.5 crore.

Under the Rs 3.5 crore budget, several development projects are allocated for various works. These works include drainage canals, cement roads, construction and repairs of community halls, park renovation, compound walls, borewells, and other development activities in other localities.

Areas like Gangula Gedda, Allipuram SC Colony road, Government Victoria Hospital, Chakali Gedda, Bhupesh Nagar, Coconut Garden, Sunnapu Veedhi Panja Junction, Kotha Agraharam, Golla Veedi, Market main road, Kotha Jalaripeta, and Mantha Vari Veedi will be developed with the allocated funds, the mayor specified.

He also directed the officials of the engineering department of GVMC to make sure that the work would be completed at the earliest. He also expressed that the contractors should complete the work of the highest quality, within the estimated period.

The South Constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav explained that each ward will have the top priority in infrastructure. The MLA also expressed gratitude towards the Mayor for granting and initiating the development projects in Vizag. He stated that the alliance government is committed to developing Visakhapatnam in a manner that demands national recognition.

Among the people present in the inaugural of laying the foundation stones for development were GVMC Jana Sena Party floor leader B Vasantha Lakshmi, GVMC 4th Zonal Commissioner Mallaya Naidu, corporators M Mary Jones, Bipin Kumar Jain, G Vijaya Lakshmi, Ch Janaki Ram, deputy executive engineer Venkateswara Rao, Executive Engineer U N Narasinga Rao, party workers and leaders.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.