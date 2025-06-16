Two naval doctors from the Indian Naval Hospital-Kalyani in Vizag have lost their lives in a road accident. This accident took place on the flyover near Essar Company under Harbour police station limits in Vizag city on Saturday, 14 June 2025. The accident resulted in the deaths when the doctors fell from their bike and got run over by a truck on the flyover.

The doctors who passed away were identified as Soumya Satish Asati (25) from Maharashtra and Megha Rawat (26), a Lieutenant from Delhi.

The police said the two doctors were travelling on a bike from Sheela Nagar to Convent Junction. Soumya Satish Asati who was driving, reportedly lost control of the bike while attempting to overtake a lorry and a car. Both the naval doctors fell from the bike and got crushed to death by a truck, resulting in the fatal road accident.

While the preliminary investigation was conducted, the police have found that this accident was a classic case of non-adherence to traffic rules and road discipline. The officials have concluded that the bike rider was at fault for the fatal accident. The police have registered a case, and the bodies of the naval doctors have been transported to a hospital for a postmortem.

