As part of the land acquisition process for Phase 1 of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) is currently being conducted. The metro project, which will span 46.2 km across three corridors, requires both private and government land across multiple localities in the Visakhapatnam district.

According to officials, the land requirement includes approximately 8.49 acres of private land and around 87 acres of government land. These areas include parts of Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, and the urban and rural mandals of Visakhapatnam, in addition to specific wards in Zones III, IV, and V of the city.

In line with the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, an SIA is mandatory before any land acquisition. To comply with this requirement, the district administration appointed the RISES SIA team, which conducted a field inspection earlier this week.

During the inspection, the team surveyed displaced families and businesses, assessed properties, and documented the socio-economic conditions of those affected. Local residents were encouraged to actively participate by sharing their feedback and suggestions, which will be compiled in a final report for the District Collector.

Government officials, engineers, revenue staff, and local villagers were present during the field visit.

Official Notification and Scope

A notification issued on 30 May 2025 by the District Collector’s office formally announced the Social Impact Assessment for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project. The assessment covers a broad geographical spread, including:

Gajuwaka Mandal: Vadalapudi, Chinagantyada, Gajuwaka, Mindi, Akkireddypalem, Tungalam

Gopalapatnam Mandal: Gopalapatnam, Buchirajupalem, Marripalem, Kapparada

Visakhapatnam Urban Mandal: Dondaparthi, Allipuram, Kancharapalem, Resapuvanipalem, Maddilapalem, Venkojipalem Extension

Visakhapatnam Rural Mandal: Chinagadili, Yendada, Pothinamalayyapalem, Madhurawada

Zones III, IV, and V of GVMC: Including Waltair, Fort, Godevari, Market, and Allipur wards

SIA Goals and Activities

The primary objectives of the Social Impact Assessment include:

Validating the public purpose of the project Determining the minimum land needed Exploring alternative land options, if any Assessing the impact on local food security Studying the wider social implications Conducting a socio-economic survey to inform the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) plan

To meet these goals, the SIA will involve stakeholder consultations, detailed surveys, public hearings, and the eventual publication of both the SIA report and a Social Impact Management Plan.

Land Acquisition Breakdown

As per data submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, the land to be acquired or alienated includes:

Private land: 8.49 acres

Government land: 87.00 acres (approximately), comprising: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT): 36.00 acres (vacant) Railways: 4.00 acres (partially developed) Other departments (Animal Husbandry, APIIC, Endowments, Assigned Lands, etc.): 47.00 acres



However, a portion of the government land has already transitioned to private use:

0.35 acres sold by APIIC to private parties

0.38 acres issued as D-Patta with constructed houses

This brings the total extent requiring SIA to 9.22 acres, including both private holdings and previously alienated government land.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for news updates.