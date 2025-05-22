Works for the much-anticipated metro rail project in Visakhapatnam is set to begin with a firm deadline now in place. During a review meeting on Urban Development held at VMRDA office on 21 May 2025, Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that construction activities will officially begin in October 2025. Simultaneously, the Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to be completed by April 2026, significantly boosting regional connectivity.

A double-decker metro model has been proposed for Visakhapatnam, integrated with a four-lane flyover—an ambitious design set to be part of Phase 1 of the metro developments in both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this model has been submitted to the central government for approval.

The state government has previously approved Phase 1 DPRs for metro construction across three corridors each in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. In Visakhapatnam, the project will span 46.23 km, while in Vijayawada, it will cover 38.40 km.

Phase 1 Metro Corridors in Visakhapatnam:

Corridor 1 : Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi (34.4 km)

: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi (34.4 km) Corridor 2 : Gurudwara to Old Post Office (5.08 km)

: Gurudwara to Old Post Office (5.08 km) Corridor 3 : Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair (6.78 km)

: Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair (6.78 km) Future Proposal: Kommadi to Bhogapuram Airport (30.67 km)

Proposed Metro Stations:

Corridor 1 : Vizag Steel Plant, Vadlapudi, Srinagar, Chinagantyada, Gajuwaka, Autonagar, BHPV, Sheelanagar, Vizag Airport, Kakani Nagar, NAD, Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, Government Polytechnic College, Kancharapalem, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem, Gurudwara, Maddilapalem, MVP Colony, Venkojipalem, Hanumanthuwaka, Adarsh Nagar, Vizag Zoo, Yendada, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Shilparamam (Jatara), Madhurawada, Kommadi

: Vizag Steel Plant, Vadlapudi, Srinagar, Chinagantyada, Gajuwaka, Autonagar, BHPV, Sheelanagar, Vizag Airport, Kakani Nagar, NAD, Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, Government Polytechnic College, Kancharapalem, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem, Gurudwara, Maddilapalem, MVP Colony, Venkojipalem, Hanumanthuwaka, Adarsh Nagar, Vizag Zoo, Yendada, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Shilparamam (Jatara), Madhurawada, Kommadi Corridor 2 : Dwarka Nagar, RTC Complex, Daba Gardens, Saraswati Park, Poorna Market, Old Post Office

: Dwarka Nagar, RTC Complex, Daba Gardens, Saraswati Park, Poorna Market, Old Post Office Corridor 3: Railway New Colony, Vizag Railway Station, Allipuram Junction–RTC Complex, Sampath Vinayagar Temple, Siripuram, Andhra University, Chinna Waltair

In a recent review meeting, Minister Narayana emphasized that the Visakhapatnam Metro and surrounding infrastructure will play a central role in the development of North Andhra districts.

Other Developments:

Along with the commencement of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project works, Minister Narayana mentioned that a few other developments in the city are also gaining traction. Out of the 22 proposed roads linking the city to Bhogapuram airport, 15 are already under development. The remaining links are expected to be finalized within 115 days, with new roadways planned in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India, he said.

As part of the city’s urban development push, Minister Narayana also emphasized the need for Rs 7,000 crore to complete the pending TIDCO housing units. He assured that beneficiaries will receive their homes by Dussehra. Additionally, Rs 834 crore has been allocated under the AMRUT scheme for drinking water projects.

