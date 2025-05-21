In a progressive move towards integrating emerging technologies into higher education, Andhra University (AU) has announced plans to introduce both major and minor degree programmes in quantum computing starting from the 2025–26 academic year. This initiative aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision to establish a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, aiming to position the state at the forefront of quantum technology development.

During a recent meeting with vice-chancellors, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) mandated all state universities to incorporate a compulsory minor paper on quantum computing. To facilitate this, APSCHE will form subject-specific committees to design the curriculum and expects universities to organise faculty training sessions to ensure effective teaching of the new content.

Noticing the importance of the subject, AU is going to conduct workshops to enhance the understanding of quantum computing concepts among teaching staff. A roundtable discussion was also held with experts from many elite institutes to prepare a well-structured curriculum for students, said AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. GP Rajasekhar to TOI.

He also added that the university is currently offering minor degree programs in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science across various disciplines, including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, geology, law, and management. signifying the value of AI/ML beyond computer science.

This degree in quantum computing provided by Andhra University is going to increase the skills of students to work in the modern workforce and places the university among one of the few institutes to provide the course.

