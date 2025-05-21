Life can be unpredictable, like the weather in our city! While the mornings and afternoons are for projects, proposals, and meetings, the evenings are only for relaxing and unwinding. After coming home from the office, you need entertainment to relieve the stress and tension. If you are looking for new releases on OTT or want to browse through the options, you are at the right place! Here are the new mid-week OTT releases to watch for solid entertainment!

1. Real Men (Netflix)

Four middle-aged men realise that they are not up-to-date with the present times in society and relationships. To broaden their minds and gain insight, they navigate through toxic masculinity, chaos, and friendships.

This is the remake of the infamous Spanish comedy series, Alpha Males.

Release Date: May 21st

2. Nine Puzzles (JioHotstar)

Jo I-na, a criminal profiler from Seoul, becomes the prime suspect in her uncle’s murder after being accused ten years ago. Now, she must work with Han-Saem, the detective who once pointed the finger at her, reigniting their complicated past as they seek the truth together. Bizarre killings occur across the city, where the killer leaves behind a puzzle piece as a signature.

The uncanny duo must work together to piece the truth, one puzzle piece at a time.

Release Date: May 21st

3. Sirens (Netflix)

Sirens are often portrayed as the villains luring sailors to death. How much of it is real, which is told by men?

This is the premise of Sirens, where three beautiful women on an island, each hiding a devious past. Devon has travelled over 17 hours to visit her sister, Simone. However, she is left dumbfounded after witnessing her confusing relationship with her billionaire boss, Michaela. Devon vows to resolve the mystery, but can she be immune to the siren’s call?

Release Date: May 22nd

4. Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+)

Five continents, one story, passed around for a thousand years.

What was supposed to be a myth is a reality hidden away for centuries to ensure humans don’t succumb to greed. Two siblings join forces and begin their tedious journey towards discovering the fountain, but can they survive the cat-and-mouse chase with the opposing side?

Release Date: May 23rd

5. Fear Street: Prom Queen (Netflix)

In the town of Shadyside, a newcomer arrives just in time for the Prom Night. While the girls of the ’88 batch are busy competing for the Prom Queen title among themselves, a killer with an axe arrives. After the candidates nominated for the Prom Queen start to die one by one, the matters are taken into the hands of the surviving teenagers.

This slasher movie is another chapter from the horror mastermind R.L Stine, a fourth instalment in the Fear Street series.

Release Date: May 23rd

6. Forget You Not (Netflix)

Cheng Le-le, an aspiring comedian, is juggling being a stand-up comedian and a part-time worker at a convenience store. One day, troubles pile up in her life, like her rocky relationship with her husband, Zhang Kai, and a difficult situation with her father. During all these instances, Le-le decides to wear her heart on her sleeve and go headfirst with her kin, relationships, and friends.

Release Date: May 23rd

7. Our Unwritten Seoul (Netflix)

Two twin sisters whose identities end with their looks swap places to offer a chance at life. While trying to navigate through each other’s lives, the sisters encounter a series of situations where they need to rediscover relationships, love, and life.

Release Date: May 24th

There you have it, the list of new mid-week OTT releases! These releases combine different genres like thriller, crime, love, relationships, and comedy, ensuring there is something for every streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, get comfortable and turn on these new flicks!

