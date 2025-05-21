There are places in the world where spotting your doppelganger isn’t a once-in-a-lifetime event, it’s a daily affair. Even stranger? Everyone around seems to have a lookalike too. Twins, everywhere. A quick Google search for “village of twins in India” will likely lead you to Kodinhi in Kerala, famously home to over 450 pairs of twins. However, did you know that Andhra Pradesh has its own, lesser-known ‘village of twins’ that is only about 175 km from Visakhapatnam? You read it right! Known as Pedda Doddigunta, and located in East Godavari district, this village is said to have about 120 pairs of twins right now (according to this recent report by Andhrajyothy).

More fascinating than this miracle is the myth that supposedly gave birth to it. The villagers of Pedda Doddigunta believe that the reason behind the high count of twins in their town can be attributed to ‘magical water’ from a well located there. Any couple who drinks this water, they say, are not only able to have children but are blessed with twins! The well is aptly named “Kavala Pillala Nuyyi,” which translates to ‘well of twins’.

Doctors debunk popular beliefs, attributing the high twin birth rate to genetics. Medical experts firmly state that genes play a vital role in childbirth, including in the case of twins, dismissing the notion that the well water has any ‘magical powers.’ In fact, water samples from the well in Pedda Doddigunta have been tested by multiple laboratories in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and the results consistently show no unique or special properties.

Interestingly, Pedda Doddigunta isn’t alone. India is home to a few other ‘twin villages,’ most notably, Kodinhi in Kerala (as aforementioned), which has drawn attention for its unusually high number of twin births. Just like in Pedda Doddigunta, villagers in Kodinhi believe the phenomenon could be due to a local deity’s blessings, dietary habits, or even the village’s water. Scientific studies are underway there to understand the true cause.

As for Pedda Doddigunta, no definitive scientific explanation has been found yet. While genetics remain the most likely factor, whether or not the well water plays a role remains unproven. Still, the twin births have given the village a unique identity.

Regardless of science, the village continues to attract attention and curious visitors eager to see the now-famous well and meet the twins. This rare occurrence has put Pedda Doddigunta on the map.

How to Visit Pedda Doddigunta?

If you’re planning a trip to this ‘village of twins’ from Visakhapatnam, the best way to do so would be via road. The village is about a four-hour drive. Take NH16 towards Jaggampeta, then continue via Kakinada Road or Samarlakota–Gokavaram Road, and follow the route to Narasapurapupeta–Katruvolapalli Road to reach Pedda Doddigunta.

