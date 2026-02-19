The weekend is almost here, and this means the endless search for what to watch begins. While it is a boon to have innumerable OTT platforms, each housing countless series and movies, it is a chore to find one that doesn’t disappoint. But these K-dramas and series succeeded in achieving the impossible! Achieving the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score! So, here are the perfect rotten tomatoes score series and K-dramas that you can watch this weekend!

5 best series & K-dramas with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score to binge!

1. Fleabag

Fleabag is a dark comedy series exploring the mind of a dry-witted, angry, and grief-riddled woman as she is thrust into modern living in London.

OTT: Netflix

2. The Baby Sitters Club

Babysitter’s Club is based on a book series of the same name where Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer as they begin a club where they manage a babysitter club.

OTT: Netflix

3. Pee-wee as Himself

This American documentary series is the definitive story of the artist and performer Paul Reubens and his better known alter-ego, Pee-wee Herman.

OTT: JioHotstar

4. Moving

In a world where people have superpowers, a couple of parents hide their children’s strength, while having their own skeletons in the closet. This underrated K-drama packs an emotional rollercoaster, along with adrenaline-pumping action sequences!

OTT: JioHotstar

5. When Life Gives You Tangerines

Hailed as one of the best K-dramas of 2025, this K-drama follows the adventures of Ae-sun, the remarkable rebel, and Gwan-sik, the unyielding iron, through the four seasons on Jeju Island.

OTT: Netflix

If you’re tired of scrolling endlessly, these perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score series and K-dramas are your perfect weekend fix—guaranteed to keep you hooked from start to finish. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, snuggle into your blankets, and start watching these entertaining flicks now! Also read: Apple TV Plus Shows You Should Add to Your Weekend Watchlist!

