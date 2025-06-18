Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host one of the world’s largest yoga gatherings on 21 June 2025. As the D-day is getting closer, this might be the best time to begin or deepen your yoga practice. Whether your goal is to be event-ready or to adopt yoga as part of a long-term wellness routine, Vizag offers a variety of centres that cater to all levels. Here are some of the leading yoga centres across the city that can help you train.

1. Swastika Yoga Studio

This studio is popular for its comprehensive approach to yoga. With offerings that include general yoga and posture correction, Swastika Yoga Studio caters to individuals seeking both preventive health benefits and advanced practice. The instructors maintain high teaching standards, ensuring proper alignment and mindful movement.

Location: Daba Gardens, Visakhapatnam

2. Kiran’s Yoga Vizag

Led by an experienced instructor, this centre offers group classes and one-on-one coaching tailored to individual needs. The sessions focus on flexibility, breathwork, and core strength, making it suitable for those aiming to enhance their stamina and balance ahead of Yoga Day.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam

3. Pallavi’s Mudraa Yoga Studio

Pallavi’s Mudraa Yoga Studio offers a calm and focused environment for yoga practice. The studio provides a range of sessions, including Hatha, Vinyasa, and aerial yoga, guided by trained instructors. As International Yoga Day approaches, regular group sessions are also being held in the area to help participants get ready for the event.

Location: Pedda Walter, Visakhapatnam

4. VMRDA Health Arena – MVP Colony

Located within the city’s wellness-focused park, this open-air space offers an ideal environment for daily yoga. Though not a formal training centre, it is widely used by community instructors and group practitioners. For those seeking a natural, outdoor setting to develop consistency, this is a fitting choice.

Additionally, Citywide Official Yoga Prep Sessions called YogAndhra 2025 were launched by the Andhra Pradesh government. Organising daily yoga camps, workshops, and training programs across public parks, beaches, community halls, schools, and temples in Visakhapatnam, leading up to International Yoga Day on June 21. This includes free, open-to-all sessions conducted in your neighbourhoods, perfect for anyone wanting to build confidence and basic asanas ahead of D‑day.

Whether you’re getting ready for the big day or looking to make yoga a regular part of your routine, these yoga centres in Vizag provide the right space and support to begin your journey. We know this list may not cover every corner of the city, and some locations might be a stretch, so keep an eye on Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates and yoga spots near you.

