Are you looking for a comprehensive list of yoga centres in Vizag to explore and enhance your practice? Look no further! We have curated an extensive collection of diverse yoga classes that cater to all levels and preferences. Whether you’re a beginner seeking a gentle introduction or an experienced yogi craving a challenging session, our list has something for everyone. Get ready to embark on a transformative yoga journey with our carefully selected list of classes that promote wellness, mindfulness, and inner harmony.

Here are the top yoga centres in Vizag.

Kiran Yoga Center

Kiran Yoga Center, located in the heart of Vizag City, offers exceptional yoga classes for all levels. With a serene setting inside Central Park, beginners feel at ease as the instructor provides clear instructions and explains the benefits of each asana. The classes feature diverse schedules to ensure ongoing interest. Whether attending in person or online, morning and evening batches are available, with flexible individual timings and personalized attention for everyone. Achieve a healthy and peaceful state of mind and body at this excellent yoga centre.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

Swastika Yoga Studio

Swastika Yoga Studio stands out as a premier yoga studio. With its well-maintained facilities and tranquil atmosphere, it offers a comprehensive holistic health approach. The studio’s dedicated trainers provide personalized attention to each student, ensuring correct posture in every asana. Additionally, they offer therapy classes like Marma therapy, acupressure therapy, and yoga therapy. The friendly trainers prioritise proper posture and flexibility, making Swastika Yoga Studio the ideal place to enhance both your health and flexibility.

Location: Daba Gardens, Allipuram

Patanjali Yoga Kendra

Established in 1980, Patanjali Yoga Kendra offers a holistic approach to achieving a peaceful and healthy life. The centre focuses on natural healing and yoga, utilizing elements like sunlight, air, water, and mud, along with diet, massage, acupuncture, and physiotherapy treatments. It incorporates various modalities such as herbal medicine, nutrition, hydrotherapy, exercise therapy, and counselling. Naturopathy and yoga provide comprehensive well-being on physical, mental, social, and spiritual levels, emphasising a safe and natural treatment approach without side effects. It promotes a scientific and wholesome lifestyle for longevity and overall health.

Location: MVP Colony

Yoga Village of Andhra University

Yoga Village, situated near Pedda Waltair in Vishakapatnam, offers a stunning location right next to RK Beach, allowing for a beautiful view of the beach. As you enter the premises, you are greeted by lush trees and greenery, creating a peaceful atmosphere accompanied by the pleasant sounds of birds chirping. The services provided at Yoga Village include yoga classes, meditation, and Pranayama, ensuring a holistic experience for practitioners.

Location: Pedda Waltair

Yoga Connect

Situated near Ramraj Cotton, Old Gajuwaka, Yoga Connect is a renowned yoga studio in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It offers a serene environment to unwind and rejuvenate your body. Cultivating a habit of yoga promotes a healthy and peaceful life. With a track record of satisfied clients, this place provides exceptional coaching. Whether you seek the best yoga class or prefer online sessions, Yoga Connect is an ideal choice.

Location: Old Gajuwaka

Let us know which one of these yoga centres in Vizag you are planning to join. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.