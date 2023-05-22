Indulge in a world of tranquillity and luxury as expert therapists and a serene ambience whisk you away to a realm of pure relaxation. With a variety of rejuvenating treatments and therapies tailored to your needs, these exceptional spas offer a sanctuary to unwind, revitalize, and find inner peace. Immerse yourself in the epitome of wellness, leaving you refreshed, renewed, and ready to embrace life’s challenges. Nestled in the serene coastal city, these exceptional wellness retreats offer a haven of tranquillity and bliss. So what are you waiting for? Embark on a transformative journey of well-being at the premier spas of Vizag.

Here is the list of top spas in Vizag for a rejuvenating experience.

Auraa Wellness Spa

Auraa Spa, taking inspiration from the Navaratna gems, offers a luxurious experience with signature treatments incorporating natural ingredients. With an innovative approach and an international touch, guests can enjoy daily exercise, yoga, and meditation sessions. The state-of-the-art gymnasium caters to fitness enthusiasts, while a beauty salon and sauna provide additional pampering. For relaxation, there’s a whirlpool and steam chamber available. In summary, Auraa Spa combines opulence, wellness, and rejuvenation in one remarkable destination.

Location: VIP Road, Siripuram

Hello Thai Spa

For a relaxing experience, consider visiting Hello Thai Spa in Srinagar. Renowned for its body massage services, this well-known centre in Visakhapatnam offers a range of treatments to help you de-stress. Indulge in aromatherapy, Jacuzzis, oil treatments, massages, mud and lotion treatments, as well as skin treatments. For a unique experience, try their hot candle massage. Hello Thai Spa is the perfect destination to unwind and rejuvenate.

Location: Rama Talkies Road, Srinagar

Zenco Thai Spa

Zenco, located in Vizag, is renowned for its Traditional Thai massage services. Their primary goal is to restore the equilibrium of life energy, crucial for individual health and well-being. Through the application of pressure on acupressure points throughout the body, Zenco’s massages stimulate energy channels, resulting in enhanced energy flow, increased vitality, and improved strength, even in older individuals. Clients who avail themselves of Zenco’s Thai massage experience profound physical relaxation and mental serenity. The treatments provided by Zenco are specifically designed to alleviate stress and tension, contributing to overall well-being.

Location: Harbour Park Road

OIS Spa

For those seeking an Ayurvedic massage, Ois Wellness Spa in Asilmetta, Visakhapatnam come highly recommended. Their Ayurvedic Body Massage Centres are known for their ability to effectively alleviate physical, mental, and emotional stress. Ois Wellness Spa offers a comprehensive range of services, including body massage. The highly skilled professionals at the Ayurvedic Body Massage Centres expertly utilize Ayurvedic oils to facilitate the detoxification process, aiding in the elimination of toxins from the body. These massages provide a holistic experience, promoting deep relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall healing.

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road

MG Thai Spa

MG Thai Spa offers luxurious spa experiences and a wide range of massages and treatments conducted by trained therapists. Situated on VIP Road, this luxury spa is known for its exceptional services and competitive prices. With highly skilled therapists from Thailand and India, MG Thai Spa ensures a warm, friendly, and relaxing environment. Choose from various spa massages like Thai Yoga Massage, Aromatherapy, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Body Scrub, Hot Oil Massage, Zel Therapy, and Milk Cream Massage.

Location: VIP Road, Siripuram

Let us know which one of these spas in Vizag you are visiting for your next session of relaxation.