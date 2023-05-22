It isn’t easy to make someone laugh, but it’s definitely easy to laugh at someone. Nevertheless, some shows invite you to laugh or you just pay to laugh. Because laughter is therapy. If you laugh your heart out, you are happy and a lot of stress is relieved. So, if you’re looking out for something that can make you laugh, then the answer is stand-up comedy. And if you’re lazy enough to go out to attend a live show, we have a list of Indian stand-up comedy shows for you to watch on OTT while you can lay comfortably on your comfy couch.

Below is the list of must-watch Indian stand-up comedy shows on OTT platforms.

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet

Who isn’t a fan of Kapil Sharma’s show? Until now we have seen Kapil Sharma surrounded by other artists or we get to see very less of his actual comedy. This Netflix special offers Kapil’s truest form of comedy, and his narration of stories with his apt timing of punches. One will enjoy the show to the fullest holding your jaws in pain.

OTT platform: Netflix

Comicstaan

Comicstaan is a stand-up comedy series where budding comedians are judged by the already-established comedians of the industry. The judges also mentor the young comedians, teaching them one genre at a time. While they present their jokes and have duals, you can have a good laugh. Kusha Kapila and Abish Mathew host the show well throwing their punches here and there making you ROFL.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vir Das: For India

If you’re looking out for relevant comedy, then this special by Vir Das is not going to fail you. Vir Das presents a lighthearted comedy piece on India and its struggles. From Parle G to Indian food, Vedas to Bollywood Plotlines, Das celebrates Indian history like never done before. One will have a good insightful laugh with the relatability factor being high.

OTT platform: Netflix

One Mic Stand

One Mic Stand is a show where India’s famous actors, politicians, TV anchors, influencers, musicians, and writers are trained by professional comedians to try stand-up for the first time. You can witness how bad or good they perform. It will leave you cracking up on the artists. The show is an experiment to teach people that comedy isn’t easy.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Comedy fused with music, how does it sound? Well, you have to find out by watching Kenny’s Netflix special. Satirical comedy is his go-to comedy to crack jokes. From Harmonium to Guitar, flightless birds to footwear, short girls & tall guys to cuddling, he has covered every basic thing that is relatable and you will laugh your guts out.

OTT platform: Netflix

Comedy Premium League

Comedy Premium League is a variety show where reality meets stand-up. 16 Indian comedians divided into 4 groups compete against each other to be called the best comedian group. Prajakta Koli is also seen in the show, not to compete but to host the show. The show ends with Anurag Kashyap doing stand-up and roasting Prajakta Koli. So don’t miss it if you want to have a good laugh with your jaws aching.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these Indian stand-up comedy shows on OTT you are watching first.