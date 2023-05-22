While the first half of May was loaded with good theatrical entertainment, the final phase of this month has been deprived of noteworthy content. With only four releases, this week would have been an agonisingly boring affair had it not been for the IPL playoffs. Nevertheless, these Telugu movies releasing in theatres this week of May do not seem to be a total waste of money if you are bored.

Here are the four Telugu movies releasing this week of May at the theatres.

Mem Famous

Mem Famous has garnered tremendous social media hype with its unique promotions. Top actors like Rana Dagguati, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Anthony joined the bandwagon alongside other Tollywood celebrities to energetically promote this film directed by Sumanth Prabhas. Produced by Chai Bisket Films, the plot revolves around a jobless trio who aims to become famous. Saarya Laxman, Mani Aegurla, Kiran Macha, Muralidhar Goud, and Sumanth Prabhas are among the leading cast.

Rudrangi

Directed by Ajay Samrat, Rudrangi is a period drama starring Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. Set in the post-colonial period, the plot encapsulates how a few powerful men tried to continue the oppression of the backward citizens of India. Mamta Mohandas, Vimala Raman, and Ashish Gandhi play supporting roles in this film.

Malli Pelli

A movie that has been among social media meme pages for the controversial plot that resembles the real-life situation of the lead pair, Malli Pelli is a drama film directed by MS Raju. The film follows the life of an actor from a respected family and his love that buds during his early 50s. How he faces the judgement from the society around him and marries his co-actor to live in harmony forms the crux. Malli Pelli stars Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh in the lead roles.

Men Too

Frustrated by the discrimination by pseudo-feminists, a group of men from different walks of life decide to fight it with #MenToo as their tagline. This comedy-drama stars Naresh Agastya, Kaushik Ghantasala, Mourya Siddavaram, Brahmaji, Harsha Chemudu, and Nellore Sudharshan in pivotal roles.

