With four exciting IPL matches, and a bunch of theatrical releases, including Anni Manchi Sakunamule and Samajavaragamana, the weekend is already loaded with tons of entertainment. With the heat soaring up by several notches every day, venturing out to spend some time by the beach or going on a pleasant drive clearly aren’t the ideal options to spend the weekend. To make your weekend exciting even while staying indoors, the OTT platforms are sprucing up the entertainment quotient with a long list of movies and web series that are releasing today. Don’t miss the chance to catch up on them all at once.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing today on the OTT platforms

Pookkalam

Pookkalam is a wholesome Malayalam movie featuring Vijayraghavan, KPAC Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Suhasini Maniratnam, Roshan Mathew, and many more. The movie is written and directed by Ganesh Raj who takes inspiration from a real-life incident that occurred in Italy a few years ago. The plot discusses a nonagenarian man who discovers something that affects his relationship with his wife while the whole family is preparing for a betrothal function.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Maruthi Nagar Police Station

Maruthi Nagar Police Station is a Tamil crime thriller featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Arav, Santosh Pratap, and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles. The film is directed by Dhayal Padmanaban. It’s the second collaboration between Varalaxmi and Dhayal Padmanaban. The story spins around a police station that takes place on a single night which justifies the title Maruthi Nagar Police Station. While Varalaxmi is playing the role of an SI, Arav plays the role of an ACP in the movie.

OTT platform: Aha

Kathal

Kathal means Jackfruit in Hindi. Kathal is a Hindi satirical comedy-drama film featuring Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Brijendra Kala. The film is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. The movie is produced by the Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. The plot line goes as two prized jackfruits disappear from the politician’s garden and a female cop is assigned the case. As the investigation goes on, she stumbles upon unexpected events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham is a Malayalam family entertaining movie based on pandemic stories. Basil Joseph, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Sudheesh, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, and Johny Antony are seen on screen. The movie is directed by Muhasin. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadahan is about an aspiring entrepreneur Bachu who doesn’t want to follow in the footsteps of his father. He runs various businesses to earn a living but Corona makes it difficult for him to make ends.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Ayalvaashi

Ayalvaashi is a Malayalam comical chaotic movie featuring Soubin Shahir, Nikhila Vimal, Lijo Mol Jose, Binu Pappu, and Gokulan. The movie is directed by Irshad. The plot line of the movie runs as Thajudheen and Benny’s relationship of friends turns into foes because of a small misunderstanding. Thajudheen tries hard and makes efforts to prove his innocence, but alas the events turn out to be worse and things get worsen for his loved ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels is a Telugu adaptation of the famous British comedy series of the same name. The series consists of six episodes in total. It is written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, starring Niharika Konidela, Sai Ronak, and Harsha Chemudu in prominent roles. The show portrays three friends whose lives revolve around an online video game and their obsession with the online world, splitting between their real and virtual lives.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Naam 2

Naam Season 2 is a sequel of the Tamil musical series Naam, written and directed by T Suriavelan which was an instant sensation on the internet. The second season has 11 episodes and with the already existing cast, new members will join the team. The story follows one year after the reunion of One Music, the murder of the member sends the rest of the band into a struggle to find their way forward.

OTT platform: Netflix

Yeh Meri Family S2

Yeh Meri Family is a TVF’s hit comedy-drama series. Like the previous season, the new season is set to release with a whole new story and family dynamics. The creators have unveiled the official trailer that will transport you down memory lane, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Set against the backdrop of the winter of the 90s, the second season delves into the heart-warming tale of a modest family comprising a mother, father, two children and their grandmother.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first.