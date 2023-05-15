If you are a cinephile and love the magic of the silver screen, then you are in the right place. We understand the thrill of watching a movie on the big screens, the collective experience of laughter, tears and gasps shared with fellow audience members. So we are thrilled to bring you the latest updates on the upcoming Indian movies releasing this week of May at the theatres.

Here is the list of movies releasing at the theatres this week of May.

Samajavaragamana

Samajavaragamana is a comedy thriller directed by Ram Abbaraju and features Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, and Devi Prasad in key roles. The trailer gathered decent feedback from the audience as it revolves around the protagonist’s love story and the peculiar problems he faces.

Release date: 18 May 2023

Anni Manchi Sakunamule

Anni Manchi Sakunamule is a Telugu-language feel-good romantic drama directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Priyanka Dutt. The cast includes Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, and Gauthami. This movie promises a warm and comforting feeling with no sudden twists or commercial elements.

Release date: 18 May 2023

Bichagadu 2

Bichagadu 2 is a sequel to the 2016 superhit movie Bichagadu, written and directed by Vijay Antony himself and produced by his wife. The movie stars Vijay Anthony and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles alongside Dato Radha, Mahendran and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles.

Release date: 19 May 2023

Unlock Zindagi

It is an upcoming Hindi-language family drama starring Pitobash Tripathy, Devika Daftardar, Indira Krishnan and Shivani Surve as lead characters. The movie is directed and produced by Rajesh Gupta. The movie shows how COVID-19 has affected everyone’s life and emphasizes the emotional journey of frontline workers and their families.

Release date: 19 May 2023

Neeraja

Neeraja is a Malayalam movie written and directed by Rajesh K Raman. The film stars Sruthi Ramachandran as the titular character, along with Guru Somasundaram, Srinda, Abhija Sivakala, Kalesh Ramanand, Raghunath Paleri, Kottayam Ramesh, Sminu Sijo, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sruthi Rajanikanth, and Sajin Cherukayil. The movie comprises two parallel stories of Neeraja, a widow, and a married couple played by Jinu Joseph and Srinda.

Release date:19 May 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.