Telugu movies have a feeling of homecoming. If you are missing out on the latest Tollywood updates and are confused about what to watch next, we have recommendations for you. While this month already witnessed decent flicks like Ramabanam and Ugram, there is much more left to come. From rom-coms to action thrillers, the list of Telugu movies releasing in theatres this May has it all.

Here are the Telugu movies releasing in theatres this May.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule

Anni Manchi Sakunamule is a wholesome movie with all good omens as the title suggests. It’s a romantic drama full off entertainment directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy. The movie stars Santosh Sobhan, Malvika Nair, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, and Gauthami.

Release date: 18 May

Samajavaragamana

Samajavargamana is what you need for a good laugh. It is a comedy-thriller movie directed by Ram Abbaraju and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu. The movie stars Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh Srikanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, and Devi Prasad.

Release date: 18 May

Bichagadu 2

Post the success of Bichagadu, fans were eager to see Vijay Antony in Bichagadu 2. The trailer has garnered great hype from the audience. The movie is written and directed by Vijay Antony himself along with two other writers K Palani and Paul Antony. With the cast of Kavya Thapar, Dato Radha Ravi, YG Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Vijay himself, the movie seems to be gaining a lot of love.

Release date: 19 May

Custody

Custody is an action thriller movie in which a police constable named Shiva is assigned to bring and present the gangster Raju at the court. On the other hand, Raju’s rivals set a plan to kill him, and Shiva turns against his own brethren to protect Raju from his rivals for 48 hours. Naga Chaitanya, Kirthi Shetty, and Aravind Swamy act as the lead characters in the movie. The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Release date: 12 May

The Story of a Beautiful Girl

The Story of a beautiful girl is a light-hearted movie directed by Ravi Prakash Bodapati. What happens when a loveable girl with colourful dreams disappears all of a sudden? The film stars Nihal Kodhaty, Drishika Chander, Madhunandan, Bhargava Poludasu, Bhavana Durgam, Samarth Yug, and Devi Nagavalli.

Release date: 12 May

Pizza 3 The Mummy

After the hit of Pizza and its sequel, Pizza 3, a thriller-drama directed by Mohan Govind is ready to grab your attention. Ashwin Kakumanu, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Gaurav Narayanan, and Abhishek Shankar are the cast of the film. The plot focuses on the Protagonist, who’s on a search to find the reason behind a series of murders that take place exactly where he delivers food.

Release date: 12 May

Let us know which one of these Telugu movies releasing in theatres in May you are most excited to watch.