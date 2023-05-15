On Monday, the Visakhapatnam Mayor, along with MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor K Satish, inaugurated a reuse, reduce and recycle centre at Kotha Road in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor underlined the need for proper waste management. Ganesh Kumar said the centre can collect all types of waste, including glass, paper, plastic, metal, clothes and tyres, and recycle them.

It aids in controlling pollution, he opined. Later, they were briefed about the functioning of the machinery at the reuse, reduce, and recycle centre in the presence of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, Zonal Commissioner Siva Prasad and others.

Vendors warned against plastic usage

Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, who has been using public transport every Monday, went to the office by bus this Monday as well. However, this time she did not go to the office directly. On the way to work, the Visakhapatnam Mayor, who noticed the use of plastic covers by some street vendors, cautioned them against plastic use as it was banned.

She advised them to use either jute or cloth bags. The mayor also visited a water kiosk being maintained by the GVMC and directed the staff there to keep it open from 9 am to 5 pm without fail and supply water to the passers-by. Later, she took part in the Spandana programme.

