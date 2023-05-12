Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Sea Harrier Museum set up by VMRDA on the RK Beach road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 11 May 2023. The fighter jet, suspended from the museum’s ceiling, was decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2016 and brought to Visakhapatnam from Goa.

The Chief Minister earlier unveiled the statue of his father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Pothinamallayyapalem. Later, he went around the exhibition put up there. CM Jagan also inaugurated the Andhra Premier League season 2 at the stadium and interacted with the cricket players. From there, Jagan Mohan Reddy proceeded to Arilova where he inaugurated the cancer centre at Apollo Hospitals. He also interacted with the staff for a brief period.

Upon winding up his whirlwind tour of the city, he left for Vijayawada on a special flight. Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the Visakhapatnam International Airport at 3.30 pm. He was received by District In-Charge Minister Vidadala Rajani, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and others at the airport.

