The Sea Harrier Museum, which once shared space with TU-142 Aircraft, is inching closer to its inauguration inside the 22,000-sqft Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan on RK Beach Road in Vizag. Built at a cost of over Rs 10 crores, the display of the fighter jet, suspended from the ceiling, is expected to attract tourists in large numbers. The 2016-decommissioned Indian Navy flight museum will be made open to the public from 11 May 2023 after its opening by Chief Minister Jagan.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, VMRDA Superintendent Engineer Bala Rama Raju said, “The new museum space will feature two Pegasus engines, a flight simulator, and other artefacts alongside the Sea Harrier. All the exhibits have been brought from Goa.” It may be noted that the decommissioned fighter jet was brought to Visakhapatnam from Goa in 2016.

Regarding ticket prices, the VMRDA official stated that entry into the museum had been priced at Rs 70 per adult and Rs 40 per child. Bala Rama Raju added that a special rate for children groups had been fixed at Rs 20. “The museum will be open from 2 pm to 8:30 pm throughout the week,” he informed. The Superintendent Engineer stated that the public could visit it between 10 am and 12:30 pm on Sundays apart from the regular timings.

Apart from CM Jagan, state ministers and other dignitaries will attend the inauguration of the Sea Harrier Museum in Vizag. The CM will also unveil a statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy on 11 May during his city tour.

