Keeping in view the hassles faced by passengers changing two or more buses to reach their destination, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has introduced a new multi-city ticket booking system.

Through this new scheme, the passengers, who purchase this ticket, can travel by two buses with a layover facility at one station. The passengers can take a break after travelling by one bus and resume their journey with the same ticket at the layover stop. The maximum layover time is 22 hours, and the users must purchase the ticket at the starting point of their journey.

Introduced initially on 137 routes in the state, the APSRTC plans to expand the multi-city ticket booking system to other routes soon, deepening upon the demand. People in all cities, district administrative headquarters and towns like Bapatla, Tanuku, Paderu, Nuzvid, Machilpatnam, Kuppam, Punganuru, Prodduturu and Pulivendula can now avail of the multi-city ticket booking facility.

