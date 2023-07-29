With the weekend here, we’re sure most of you have already chalked out plans to make the most of it. But for those who are too lazy to make plans, this article is for you. Time and again, the OTT platforms have catered to our entertainment needs with the best, barring a few bad ones. One such platform providing wholesome entertainment with its diverse range is Aha, the exclusive Telugu-Tamil OTT channel. If you plan to stay indoors, watch these latest Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha to while away your precious weekend.

Here is the list of the latest Tamil and Telugu movies on the Aha platform.

Sync

A group of friends, on their way back from a jolly trip, tragically end a girl’s life in a car accident. Later, when they connect on a video call, the girl’s spirit haunts them. Sync is a Tamil horror drama starring Kishen Das, Monica Chinnakotla, Soundarya Bala, and Naveen George and was directed by Vikas Anand Sridharan.

Nachindhi Girl Friendu

Nachindhi Girl Friendu is a Telugu romance thriller starring Uday Shankar, Jenifer Emmanuel, Madhunandan, Srikanth Iyengar and others. The plot follows an unemployed man who falls in love with a strong-willed IT employee. A series of life-altering events changes his course. Guru Pawan directed this film.

Samajavaragamana

Starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Naresh, the film revolves around Bala Subrahmanyam (Sree Vishnu), a ticket seller at a Hyderabad multiplex. His father, Uma Maheshwara Rao (Naresh), aims to complete his degree and encounters Sarayu (Reba Monica John) during an exam. The story delves into their lives and the connections that unfold.

Regina

Regina, a Tamil crime thriller, follows the life of a young woman whose world collapses after her activist father’s tragic death. Adopted and married to Jo, they live contentedly until a bank robbery takes Jo’s life. Devastated, Regina disappears without a trace, facing the decision to live alone or embrace life with uncertain consequences.

Raavana Kottam

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, Raavana Kottam is a Tamil socio-action drama starring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the son of a respected man in a village, where its people are divided into two sections. When the protagonist falls in love with a girl from the opposite section, unforeseen troubles ensue.

Ranasthali

Ranasthali is a Telugu revenge drama directed by Parasuram Srinivas starring Ammu Abhirami, Banerjee, Karnatakapu Dharma, and others. The plot follows Basava, a vengeance-driven man, waiting to take revenge on his enemy Bhadra

Men Too

Frustrated by the discrimination by pseudo-feminists, a group of men from different walks of life decide to fight it with #MenToo as their tagline. This comedy-drama stars Naresh Agastya, Kaushik Ghantasala, Mourya Siddavaram, Brahmaji, Harsha Chemudu, and Nellore Sudharshan in pivotal roles.

