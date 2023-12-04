Rainy season is here, and all we want to do is to just chill in the comfort of our home. A calm and quiet rainy day is just the perfect opportunity for us to spend some much needed quality time with ourselves. A cup of hot chai, some pakoras to munch on and our favourite movie on our screens on a rainy day, sounds like a perfect day right? Checkout the list of feel good nostalgic movies you can binge watch on a cozy rainy day.

Wake up Sid

This romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor narrates the tale of a rich Mumbai brat who absolutely does nothing. He is passionate about photography, but does not get any support from his family. Sid storms off his house after a series of complicated events, and stays at his friend’s house. He soon realises that he needs to find a place for himself in the world, and embarks on his own journey. The movie also features Konkona Sen Sharma and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The music of this film is exemplary.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Fidaa

A Shekar Kammula directorial, Fidaa is a perfect mix of romance, comedy, culture with just a tinge of drama. This critically acclaimed film tells the story of a couple who have different ideologies. Varun, played by Varun Tej, meets Bhanu, played by Sai Pallavi, during his brothers wedding. Bhanu rejects Varun’s proposal because of some misunderstandings. The two reunite in a challenging circumstance, rediscovering their love for each other.

OTT Platform: Aha

English Vinglish

English Vinglish is a Hindi drama comedy film featuring Sridevi in the lead role. The film is a story about a mother who has her own laddoo business, but does not know how to communicate in English. She is often belittled by her family members because of her inability to speak the language. On her visit to New York, she takes up English classes and gives an excellent speech in English at a wedding party. The film is a perfect blend of emotion, comedy, and drama, and is guaranteed to make you feel good.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sakhi

The classic 2000’s romantic musical is sure to leave you feeling nostalgic, giving you all the feels. Karthik and Shakti, played by Madhavan and Shalini fall in love and elope against their parents wishes. The two of them face a lot of issues in their marriage life, and face another drastic event while attempting to reconcile. This AR Rahman musical and Mani Ratnam directorial is a must watch film on a cozy rainy day.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jab we met

Jab we met tells the story of two people who meet on a train. Their journey together after missing a train leads to unexpected adventures, self-discovery, and love amid contrasting personalities. The two of them share a series of conversations, get to know each other but later part ways as Geet is in love with another man. However, she later realises that she loves Aditya and they reconcile. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Aditya and Geet.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Darling

This Telugu Romantic comedy feature Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal who play the lead characters Prabha and Nandini. The two are childhood friends who part ways as their fathers have different professional goals. Prabha fakes his love story with Nandini as he needs to escape from a goon’s house. They reunite later, but a series of conspiracies and unfortunate events keep them apart. However, Nandini realises her love for Prabha and confesses, leading them to live a happy life.

OTT Platform: Sunnxt

Let us know which of these movies you like to watch on a rainy day.

