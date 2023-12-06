As we move closer to the end of the year, the entertainment for this month doesn’t seem to be compromising. The movies releasing in theatres and packed with entertainment and action. With the festive season and Christmas cheer already setting in, movies releasing on OTT this week of December are sure to spread the holiday sprinkle. From cackling comedies to intense dramas, check out the trailers of these films to decide your pick for this weekend.

The Archies

Archies is a HIndi-English language musical comedy film starring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda. and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. The film is an adaptation of the Archies comcs. The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Theatre Camp

This American Comedy film narrates the story of the eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York must band together with the beloved founder’s bro-y son to keep the camp afloat. The movie is directed by Molly Gordon and stars Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin in lead roles. The film was well appreciated and received by the critics and viewers and has a rating of 7.3/10

Release date: 6 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Blackberry

Blackberry is a biographical drama which tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone. The film is a fictional adaptation of the creation of BlackBerry Mobile phone by Douglas Fregin and Mike Lazaridis. The film is directed by Matt Johnson and stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton in lead roles.

Release date: 6 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Maa Oori Polimera 2

Sequel to the Maa Oori Polimera released in 2021, Maa Oori Polimera 2 Revolves around a policeman who sets out to seek justice for his brother’s death in a village plagued by black magic. The movie is a rollercoaster ride, with a gripping story. The movie is directed by Anil Viswanath and stars Satyam Rajesh and Sahiti Dasari in lead roles.

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

Dating Santa

Dating Santa is the perfect Christmas movie to watch this season. Lucia, a single mother, meets a single chef named Sergio, who they meet just before Christmas. They fall in love, but the illusion is broken when they lie. This Spanish movie is directed by Jose Sierra and stars Ana Serradilla and David Chocarro in lead roles.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhak Dhak

This Hindi drama film is directed by Tarun Dudeja and stars Fatima Sana Sheik, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The plot revolves around four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is a Tamil comedy action drama set in 1975. The plot tells the story of a filmmaker agrees to collaborate on a film with a gangster who wishes to become a famous actor. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Surya in lead roles. The film was critically acclaimed and received a positive response from viewers.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Keeda Cola

This Telugu comedy action drama directed by Tharun Bhascker was well received amongst the critics and audience. A hilarious group takes on a challenge of a lifetime when they decide to make quick money by planting a cockroach into a soft drink bottle. Will they hit the jackpot ? is the plot of the movie. This hilarious entertainer is one of the perfect movies releasing on OTT This week of December.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

Leave the World Behind

Leave the World Behind is directed by Sam Esmail and stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke in lead roles. This American Thriller drama tells the story of A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

This Hindi Drama film is directed by Vijay Maurya and stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Chauhan in lead roles. Kamath, a lonely old widower, lives a life of routine until a robbery shakes things up. In his quest for change, he tries befriending strangers, until he crosses paths with Mrs. Handa, a vibrant Punjabi lady. Curious, he follows her around.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raid

Raid is a tamil action drama directed by Karthi, starring Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya in lead roles. The plot revolves around Prabhakaran, an individual from Chennai takes an oath to eradicate wrongdoers in society. However, he faces many struggles and problems from the enemies.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Aha

Merry Little Batman

This comedy animated film, entertains you with its with and action. When a six-year-old Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and super-villains intent on destroying Christmas.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

