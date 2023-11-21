Aha is an OTT platform that offers content exclusively in Telugu and Tamil languages. Along with this reason, their wide range of genres and reality shows such as Indian Idol, Unstoppable with NBK, and others make it a loved OTT among the masses, especially South Indian cinema fanatics. They positively gratify the audiences with back-to-back hits from the two languages. Here is a compilation of some of the latest releases on the entertainment platform. So take a break this weekend by bingeing these latest Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha.

Here is a list of the latest Telugu and Tamil movies on Aha.

Jothi

Directed by Krishna Paramathma, Jothi is a Tamil suspenseful mystery drama featuring Vetri. Sheela Rajkumar. Krisha Kurup, and others in leading roles. Aruljothi is a 28-year-old pregnant woman, whose to-be-born baby is abducted from her womb. A cop takes up this case to trace the just-born baby and solve the mystery.

Jetty

Featuring Nandita Swetha, Kishore Kumar, Mime Gopi, and Shivaji Raja in crucial roles, Jetty is a Telugu feel-good family drama directed by Subrahmanyam Pitchuka. Like every fisherman family, a family struggles to sail past the exploitation by middlemen and natural calamities to keep the boat afloat. How they go through multiple hardships to get a jetty to dock their boats forms the crux.

The Road

Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, The Road is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Arun Vaseegaran. The film shows how a national highway becomes a primary conflict in the lives of a journalist, Meera, and a college professor, Maya.

Month of Madhu

This film tells the story of a deeply in love couple who, as the years pass, find themselves on the path to divorce. Initially, their companionship is filled with joy, and they share a close and affectionate bond. However, after marriage, her worst fears become a reality. Written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi, the movie features a talented cast, including Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy, Shreya Navile, Raja Chembolu, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, and Ruchitha Sadineni in pivotal roles.

Tamil Kudimagan

Tamil Kudimagan is a Tamil social drama revolving around a government employee who is often looked down on for originating from a lower caste. His respectable job does not stop the upper-caste bigots from making him perform death rituals. How the protagonist fights this oppression forms the crux. Directed by Esakki Karvannam, the film features Cheran, Sri Priyanka, Lal, Vela Ramamoorthy, and others.

Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range

Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range, a Telugu action drama starring Rishwi Thimmaraju and Vinay Mahadev, follows the story of Krishna, a shepherd, who sets out to fulfil his father’s aspirations. Along this challenging journey, he encounters forbidden love, personal hardships, and profound loss, ultimately discovering his genuine purpose.

Case 30

Case 30 is a Telugu romance crime thriller directed by Sandeep Pydimarri and starring Siddharth Naidu, Shamili Uniyal, and Tanvi Gawade. The film follows Crime Branch Officer Arjun Bharadwaj as he delves into a murder case, unravelling the intricacies of the investigation in a gripping narrative.

Mr Pregnant

Mr. Pregnant, a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Srinivas Vinjanampati, features Syed Sohel Ryan and Roopa Koduvayur. The storyline revolves around a unique twist where the protagonist experiences pregnancy, delving into the delicate theme of maternal mortality during childbirth.

The Great Indian Suicide

The Great Indian Suicide, a Telugu thriller, delves into a family’s perilous plan to revive a dear one through a mass suicide, inspired by real incidents in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Viplove Koneti, the cast includes Hebah Patel, Naresh VK, Pavitra Lokesh, and Jaya Prakash.

Matti Katha

Directed by Pavan Kadiyala, the film stars Ajay Ved, Maya Mannu, Balveer Singh, and Nandakishore Ganapati. Set in a rural village near Hyderabad, it delves into the lives of three college-bound friends, exploring youthful happiness and the painful loss of their ancestral land. The narrative unravels a compelling family drama, revealing a dark conspiracy orchestrated by a village leader.

