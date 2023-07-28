With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend is packed with some exciting OTT releases today, be it romantic dramas or thrilling horror flicks. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending releases. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here are the 7 exciting releases today on OTT platforms for a cosy binge.

Hidden Strike

Starring Jackie Chan as Luo Feng and John Cena as Chris Van Horne, Hidden Strike follows two ex-special forces soldiers assigned to lead civilians through Baghdad’s dangerous “highway of death.” Amidst action and humour, they face daunting challenges, creating a gripping tale of survival and camaraderie on their perilous mission.

OTT platform: Netflix

Samajavaragamana

Starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Naresh, the film revolves around Bala Subrahmanyam (Sree Vishnu), a ticket seller at a Hyderabad multiplex. His father, Uma Maheshwara Rao (Naresh), aims to complete his degree and encounters Sarayu (Reba Monica John) during an exam. The story delves into their lives and the connections that unfold.

OTT platform: Aha

One Friday Night

Directed by Manish Gupta, One Friday Night is a Hindi thriller drama starring Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman in the lead roles. 20 years into marriage, Ram Verma, a business tycoon, cheats on his wife, Lata Verma, a gynaecologist, with Niru. While on a secret holiday with Niru at a villa, the business tycoon is accidentally killed, leading to unexpected events.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku

Directed, written, and produced by Karthik Adwait, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku is a Tamil action thriller starring Vikram Prabhu and Vani Bhojan. The plot revolves around a successful IT entrepreneur with a rare visual impairment. When is kidnapped by goons with an agenda to steal his firm’s data, he has to overcome the threat despite his visual disabilities.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Twisted Metal

A motor-mouthed person who has no memory of his past is offered an opportunity of living a better life for which he has to deliver a mystery package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The series is written and developed by Michael Jonathan Smith, starring Anthony Mackie, Samoa Joe, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, and Thomas Haden Church in the lead roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

D.P. Season 2

D.P. is adapted from a webtoon D.P. Dog’s Day by Kim. This military action drama is directed by Han Jun-Hee, starring Jung Hae in, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Kim Sung-Kyun in the lead roles. After the first season, it has garnered quite several fans, let’s see how fun is season 2 going to be.

OTT platform: Netflix

Good Omens Season 2

Good Omens is a British fantasy comedy series directed by Neil Gaiman based on a novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett. The first season follows the representatives of heaven and hell on Earth, who, despite the rivalry between their sides, develop a friendship. When an impending catastrophe is about to meddle with the pleasant life on the plant, the two team up to put an end to it. The series features Micheal Sheen and David Tennant in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of the OTT releases today are you most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.