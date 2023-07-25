Get ready for the movies releasing in the final week of July on OTT, featuring a diverse range of genres and captivating storytelling. From a Tamil crime thriller delving into one woman’s life-changing decisions to a South Korean sports comedy-drama brimming with team spirit, there’s something for everyone. Explore a gripping political thriller showcasing the pursuit of social equality and a heartwarming film about sacrificing years of life for financial struggles. Lastly, join a courageous duo on a perilous mission through Baghdad’s treacherous terrain, blending action and humour in their unique style.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT in the final week of July.

Regina

Regina, a Tamil crime thriller, follows the life of a young woman whose world collapses after her activist father’s tragic death. Adopted and married to Jo, they live contentedly until a bank robbery takes Jo’s life. Devastated, Regina disappears without a trace, facing the decision to live alone or embrace life with uncertain consequences.

Release date: 25 July 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dream

Dream, a South Korean sports comedy-drama, directed by Lee Byeong-heon, follows Yoon Hong-Dae, a soccer player facing disciplinary action due to an unexpected incident. Surprisingly, he’s appointed as coach for a unique national soccer team comprising homeless individuals with no prior experience in the sport. Together, they embark on a journey to compete in the Homeless World Cup.

Release date: 25 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Maamannan

Maamannan is a gripping Tamil political thriller by Mari Selvaraj, featuring an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. The film revolves around Maamannan, an MLA from an oppressed community, and his estranged son, Veera, skilled in Adimurai. When faced with challenges from Rathnavelu, a dominant community member, they join forces to establish social equality in politics.

Release date: 27 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Paradise

Directed by Boris Kunz, “The Paradise” features a talented cast including Kostja Ullmann, Iris Berben, Marlene Tanczik, Corinna Kirchhoff, Lisa-Marie Koroll, Alina Levshin, Lorna Ishema, Numan Acar, and Lisa Loven Kongsli. Max and Elena’s seemingly perfect life takes a devastating turn when they face insurmountable insurance claims. To repay the debts, Elena sacrifices 40 years of her life. Max, working for AEON, endeavours to restore their stolen time, but their future hangs in the balance, forever altered.

Release date: 27 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Hidden Strike

Starring Jackie Chan as Luo Feng and John Cena as Chris Van Horne, Hidden Strike follows two ex-special forces soldiers assigned to lead civilians through Baghdad’s dangerous “highway of death.” Amidst action and humour, they face daunting challenges, creating a gripping tale of survival and camaraderie on their perilous mission.

Release date: 28 July 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Samajavaragamana

Starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Naresh, the film revolves around Bala Subrahmanyam (Sree Vishnu), a ticket seller at a Hyderabad multiplex. His father, Uma Maheshwara Rao (Naresh), aims to complete his degree and encounters Sarayu (Reba Monica John) during an exam. The story delves into their lives and the connections that unfold.

Release date: 28 July 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of July you are excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.