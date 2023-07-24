With releases like Oppenheimer and Barbie, last week was an entertaining one at the theatres. Carrying forward the entertainment quotient, the movies releasing this week of July at the theatres seem even more exhilarating with their rigid plotlines and talented cast. From a much-awaited multi-starrer film to a Disney movie and a few regional releases, these new releases are a must-watch for a fun-packed weekend. Make sure to book your tickets right away.

Here are the must-watch movies releasing in theatres this week of July.

Bro

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is an upcoming Telugu fantasy drama starring Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles. The film is the remake of a Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani himself. The plot follows Markandeya, aka Mark, a frustrated working professional stuck in an endless race with time. But his fate changes when he meets with a fatal accident, which invites the God of Time to his life. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier play the female leads.

Release date: 28 July 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an upcoming Hindi rom-com directed by Karan Johar. A Punjabi man and a Bengali girl, who make the unlikeliest of couples, struggle to convince their families to their marriage. How the two take a tough challenge to win triumph in their mission forms the crux.

Release date: 28 July 2023

LGM- Let’s Get Married

Starring Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles, Let’s Get Married is a Tamil rom-com directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. Gowtham, stuck between his girlfriend’s wish to live separately after marriage and his love for his mother, plans a short trip to get the two ladies to bond with each other. How an unfortunate kidnap of the two leads to an adventure forms the crux. The movie marks MS Dhoni’s debut in the film industry.

Release date: 28 July 2023

Slum Dog Husband

Starring Sanjay Rao and Pranavi Manukonda in the lead roles, Slum Dog Husband is an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama. The plot revolves around the protagonist’s marriage. Due to a flaw in his horoscope, the lead character has to first marry a dog before tying the knot with his woman, leading to a series of comical events.

Release date: 29 July 2023

Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mission is Disney’s upcoming supernatural horror comedy directed by Justin Simien. The plot follows a mother-son duo who move into their new house only to realise that it is haunted. A former paranormal investigator turned tour guide, a priest, a psychic, and a history professor help the two in getting rid of the spirit. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Own Wilson, and others play key roles.

Release date: 28 July 2023

