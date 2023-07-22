Hitting a purple patch in his 60s, Nandamuri Balakrishna has been on a roll since Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda was released in December 2021. Scoring his first 100-crore grosser with the high-voltage action thriller, the Nata Simham continued to make it big at the box office with this year’s Sankranthi release, Veera Simha Reddy. Moving forward, the sweet-sixty star is gearing up for his second 2023 release, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Titled Bhagavanth Kesari, the NBK starrer is being bankrolled by Shine Screens, which announced the release date earlier today. The film stars Kajal Agarwal and Sreeleela as the female leads, where the latter is reported to be playing NBK’s daughter. On the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday, the team released an energetic teaser on 10 June 20223. The 1-minute-24-second teaser showed the protagonist with a rather elderly look.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has donned the antagonist look for Balakrishna’s 108th film. Looking forward to continuing the luck, Thaman has been roped in for the third consecutive time for an NBK film after creating a thunderous response for BGM with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. Post this, Balakrishna is set to work with KS Ravindra, aka Bobby, on a period drama bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

The producers announced 18 October 2023 as the release date of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, coinciding with the Dasara season.

