It is indeed a happy birthday for the young and dynamic actress Sreeleela. The Dhamaka girl, who shot up to fame within no time, is now beating out her contemporaries, signing films at an unimaginable speed. On the occasion of her birthday, big-ticket production houses have announced Sreeleela as a part of their upcoming movies, leaving Tollywood circles in awe.

The 22-year-old charming actress, who began her Telugu movie journey with Pelli SandaD, has over five films in her bag at the moment. This is probably the highest number of projects any star heroine ever had at a single point in time during the peak of their careers. Sreeleela’s graph resembles that of celebrated actresses like Samantha and Kajal and is far from slowing down any time soon.

Known for her bubbly looks and expressive performances, Sreeleela sealed a place in millions of hearts with her speeches at promotional events and energetic dances. Despite starting her career with a debutant, the Kannada-based actress soon found herself paired with stars like Ravi Teja. Now, she struck the gold spot with Haarika & Hassine Creations announcing Sreeleela as the female lead in Trivikram’s upcoming flick, Guntur Kaaram, Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 28th film.

Next in line for the 22YO is Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari, the teaser of which was released a few days ago on 10 June. But another unexpected announcement made today revealed that she would be shaking her legs with Icon Star Allu Arjun in his next, produced by Aha in its productional debut. Like Gunturu Kaaram, this Bunny starrer too will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marking the fourth collaboration between the actor and director.

It is already known that Sreeleela is onboard for upcoming Tollywood movies like PVT04, the Upppena fame Vaishnavi Tej’s next directed by Srikanth N Reddy and produced by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments. She recently wrapped up shooting for Boyapati’s mass entertainer featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead. Earlier in May, she was announced as the lady-in-lead for Vijay Devarakonda’s 12th, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

With Guntur Kaaram, Allu Arjun’s film, VD12, Boyapati-RaPo, and much more, the next years look busy and glitzy for the birthday girl Sreeleela.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.