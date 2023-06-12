This week, buckle up for an exhilarating ride of cinematic experiences as a diverse lineup of movies hits the OTT platforms. From pulse-pounding thrillers to heartwarming romances, there’s something for everyone. Prepare to be captivated by the compelling stories, talented casts, and masterful storytelling. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema as you explore the movies releasing on OTT this week of June on your favourite OTT platforms.

Here is the list of the movies releasing this week of June on OTT.

Farhana

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana is a Tamil thriller starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The plot follows a middle-class mother struggling to make ends meet. When she takes up a call centre job to cope with the financial troubles in her life, thrilling events with unforeseen dangers unfold. Farhana features Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 16 June 2023

Bichagadu 2

Vijay Gurumoorthy, a billionaire, becomes the victim of a treacherous brain transplant scheme orchestrated by his partners. The brain of a beggar named Sathya is transplanted into Vijay’s body, leading Sathya to impersonate Vijay. What follows next forms the crux of the plot. Bichagadu 2 stars Vijay Anthony and was directed by the actor himself.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 June 2023

Raavana Kottam

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, Raavana Kottam is a Tamil socio-action drama starring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the son of a respected man in a village, where its people are divided into two sections. When the protagonist falls in love with a girl from the opposite section, unforeseen troubles ensue.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 16 June 2023

Tamilarasan

Tamilarasan follows an honest cop, who holds Dr Muruganantham and his hospital staff hostage after they neglect his son’s heart transplant. The movie stars Vijay Anthony in the lead role and was directed by Babu Yogeswaran. Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan, Sangeetha, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, and others play key roles in this Tamil action drama.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 16 June 2023

I Love You

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, I Love You is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The movie follows an old-school romantic who craves filmy love and fairy tale relationships. But her merry story turns into a nightmare and surprises turn into shocks.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 16 June 2023

Extraction 2

Extraction 2 is an upcoming American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad, by Ande Parks. Tyler Rake, presumed dead for 9 months, joins back the black-ops mercenary group. He is tasked to extract a gangster’s family from prison. A sequel to the 2020 film, Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role alongside Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 June 2023

Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Moosina

An aspiring musician falls in love with a girl who fills the void in his life. When their affection blossoms, many concerns and pressures prompted by circumstances result in some unexpected situations revealing some mysterious truths. Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Moosina is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama starring Sai Ronak, Devika Satheesh, Arjun Anand, Usha Sree, Abhilash Bandari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Suchitra Anandan.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King

Asta and Yuno, determined to become the Wizard King, face their greatest challenge as the resurrected Conrad Leto plots to revive the terrifying Wizard Kings of the past. With the fate of Clover Kingdom at stake, they must stop Leto’s plan and save their world from chaos. This Japanese animated film was directed by Ayataka Tenemura.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 June 2023

Scream 5

This is the fifth instalment in the Scream movie series and was released in 2022. The movie stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and others in key roles. Twenty-five years after the Woodsboro killings, Sam Carpenter returns to her hometown with her boyfriend, Richie, to investigate a new wave of Ghostface attacks. As the body count rises, Sam must confront her own family’s dark secrets to stop the masked killer once and for all.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 June 2023

Stan Lee

Starring Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders in plot-defining roles, Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marev series. The plot follows how Nick Fury, with aid from his allies, attempts to sabotage an evil Skrull invasion.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 16 June 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of June on OTT you are excited to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.