With the World Test Championship final, this weekend looks entertaining and gripping. But for those who don’t appreciate test cricket or find it boring to get hooked onto the match for long, the OTT platforms have revved up with lots of new releases today. As we approach another weekend, Friday witnessed numerous web series and movie premiers on digital platforms. Hit the bed and keep your laptops charged to catch up on them.

Here are the OTT releases today for some comprehensive entertainment.

Custody

Custody is a bilingual movie starring Naga Chaitanya, Kirthi Shetty and Aravind Swamy as the lead characters. The movie portrays a police constable named Shiva, who’s assigned to bring and present the gangster Raju at the court. On the other hand, Raju’s rivals set a plan to kill him, and Shiva turns against his brethren to protect Raju from his rivals for 48 hours.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Men Too

Frustrated by the discrimination by pseudo-feminists, a group of men from different walks of life decide to fight it with #MenToo as their tagline. This comedy-drama stars Naresh Agastya, Kaushik Ghantasala, Mourya Siddavaram, Brahmaji, Harsha Chemudu, and Nellore Sudharshan in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Bloody Daddy

Starring Shahid Kapoor as the protagonist, Bloody Daddy is an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In a high-stakes operation, an NCB officer and his team apprehend a drug lord in Gurugram. However, when the officer’s son is kidnapped, he must navigate a treacherous path, exposing corruption within the NCB and arousing suspicion from his colleagues.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Ayisha

Ayisha stars Manju Warrier in the lead role and is directed by Aamir Pallikal. The family entertainer follows the story of Ayisha, who migrates to the Gulf and becomes a domestic worker for an elite Arab family. She learns to adjust to her new life by picking up necessary etiquette and forming close bonds.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Hello Meera

Meera, an ambitious IT professional, returns to her hometown Vijayawada for her wedding. Excitement turns to chaos when an Instagram tag from her ex-boyfriend and a shocking call from the police thrust her into a gripping journey of suspense, unravelling secrets that shake her to the core. Hello Meera is a Telugu psychological family drama starring Gargeyi Yellapragada and was directed by Srinivasu Kakarla.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Addateegala

Addateegala is a Telugu crime thriller starring Arjun Kalyan and Vasanthi Krishnan in the lead roles and was directed by G Rama Raju. A married couple sets off to Maredumilli for a getaway and has to go through an isolated route through dense forests. Their vacation takes a scary turn when they unexpectedly face a psycho killer on the loose. Will the two survive the trip?

OTT platform: Aha

Maalai Nera Malipoo

Maalai Nera Malipoo charts the bond of Lakshmi and her son. How she shields her son from the harsh realities of the world while constantly battling for survival forms the crux. This Tamil drama directed by Sanjay Narayanan is based on true life events and stars Vinithra Madhavan Menon, Joshwanth Chris, and Ashwin play the key roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Bloodhounds

In this captivating web series, two aspiring boxers ally with a compassionate lender to bring down a ruthless loan shark who preys on those in dire financial circumstances. This Korean action series stars Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Badtameez Dil

Starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra, Badtameez Dil is a Hindi rom-com series. A woman in search of a fairytale love story with a touch of magic meets a practical man who believes the world runs on logic. Things take a turn when Liz, who moves in with Karan, falls in love with him only to realise that he doesn’t feel the same for her.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

The Lake S2

The Lake is a Canadian comedy television series created by Julian Doucet starring Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles, and Madison Shamoun. Justin, returning home after a breakup, intends to reconnect with his long-lost daughter at the family cottage. However, his plans unravel when he discovers the cottage, bequeathed to his step-sister Maisy-May, jeopardizing their chance to create new memories together.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Playing Card Killer

The Playing Card Killer is true crime docuseries which encapsulates a series of brutal murders in Spain in 2003. A playing card left at a crime scene leads to an extensive investigation that charts heinous crimes.

OTT platform: Netflix

