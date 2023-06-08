Get ready for an exciting lineup of Indian movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video in June. From gripping crime thrillers to romantic dramas and action-packed adventures, there’s something for everyone. Explore the complexities of relationships, witness the battles against evil, and immerse yourself in captivating tales of reincarnation and supernatural encounters. Don’t miss out on these thrilling Amazon Prime releases that will keep you entertained throughout June.

Here are the Indian movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video in June that will keep you engrossed this month.

Raaghu

Working the night shift as a medicine delivery executive, Raaghu resorts to looting the houses he visits. However, when an unforeseen event unfolds, he finds himself compelled to undertake a series of shady transactions overnight and unravel the identity of the antagonist, knowing that failing to do so could turn his life completely upside down. Raaghu is a Kannada horror thriller starring Vijay Raghavendra and was directed by M Anand Raj.

Release date: 5 June 2023

Kudimahaan

Kudimahaan is a Tamil comedy-drama directed by Prakash N and starring Vijay Sivan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Suresh Chakravarth, Sethu Raman and Namo Narayanan. The plot follows the journey of a middle-class man, a non-drinker, whose life is disrupted by alcohol-related challenges. With the support of his friends, he embarks on a delightful and humorous adventure to overcome these issues and return to his ordinary middle-class existence.

Release date: 5 June 2023

Bomma Blockbuster

Starring Nandu and Rashmi Gautham in the lead roles, Bomma Blockbuster is a Telugu action comedy-drama directed by Raj Virat. Pothuraju, a fisherman and cinema enthusiast, aspires for his idol, director Puri Jagannath, to create a film centred around him. However, when life-changing revelations about his family and personal history emerge, the protagonist confronts the profound anguish behind his comical behaviour and simplistic perspective.

Release date: 5 June 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2

After the epic battle on the Sri Lankan shores, Thanjavur has accepted that Ponniyin Selvan is indeed dead, reigniting the long-running political conspiracies within the Chola kingdom. How Aditya Karikalan, Vallavaraya Vanthiyadevan, and their followers seize this force against the throne forms the rest of the plot. Who sits on the throne at the end? Who will succeed Sundara Chola as the emperor of South India? Ponniyin Selvan stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and several other prominent actors.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Ugram

Ugram is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and written by Toom Venkat and Abburi Ravi. The film projects Deepak (Allari Naresh), an honest and kind man who runs a family-owned theatre and tries to make ends meet. Starring Mirna Menon as the female lead opposite Allari Naresh, the male lead. There is a sudden pause in Deepak’s life when a series of unexplained murders takes place at the theatre.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Custody

Custody is a bilingual movie starring Naga Chaitanya, Kirthi Shetty and Aravind Swamy as the lead characters. The movie portrays a police constable named Shiva, who’s assigned to bring and present the gangster Raju at the court. On the other hand, Raju’s rivals set a plan to kill him, and Shiva turns against his brethren to protect Raju from his rivals for 48 hours.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Raavana Kottam

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, Raavana Kottam is a Tamil socio-action drama starring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the son of a respected man in a village, where its people are divided into two sections. When the protagonist falls in love with a girl from the opposite section, unforeseen troubles ensue.

Release date: 16 June 2023

