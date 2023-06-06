Get ready for an exciting lineup of movies and web series releasing on Netflix in June. From gripping crime thrillers to romantic dramas and action-packed adventures, there’s something for everyone. Explore the complexities of relationships, witness the battles against evil, and immerse yourself in captivating tales of reincarnation and supernatural encounters. Don’t miss out on these thrilling Netflix releases that will keep you entertained throughout the month of June.

Here are the June Netflix releases that will keep you engrossed this month.

Gumraah

A remake of Thadam, a Tamil movie, Gumraah is a crime thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a murder investigation, headed by Sub Inspector Shivani Mathur, which turns an unexpected twist when two lookalikes are found to be in connection with the case. What is the history that these two twins share? Who is the culprit? The movie is directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

Release date: 4 June 2023

Adai Mazhai Kaalam

Adai Mazahi Kaalam is a romantic fantasy drama starring Evarani, Jeykishen, Thia Lakshana, KS Maniam, and others in key roles and was directed by Karthik Shamalan. The plot revolves around a young man who falls in love and understands the meaning of an eternal bond and its significance in life.

Release date: 11 June 2023

Extraction 2

Extraction 2 is an upcoming American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad, by Ande Parks. Tyler Rake, presumed dead for 9 months, joins back the black-ops mercenary group. He is tasked to extract a gangster’s family from prison. A sequel to the 2020 film, Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role alongside Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and others.

Release date: 16 June 2023

Lust Stories 2

Starring Mrunal Thakur, Tammannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Vijay Verma, Neena Gupta, and others in key roles, Lust Stories 2 is an upcoming Hindi anthology drama directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The film delves into the intricacies of modern relationships, exploring their complexities and the various accompanying elements.

Release date: 29 June 2023

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Bloodhounds

In this captivating web series, two aspiring boxers ally with a compassionate lender to bring down a ruthless loan shark who preys on those in dire financial circumstances. This Korean action series stars Wooo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and others.

Release date: 9 June 2023

See You in My 19th Life

Ban Ji-eum, a girl experiencing countless reincarnations, holds memories of all her past lives. After a tragic accident ends her eighteenth life, she resolves to reunite with the individuals from her previous existence in her nineteenth incarnation. See You in My 19th Life is an upcoming Korean romantic fantasy drama starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. It is based on a webtoon of the same name by writer Lee Hey,

Release date: 29 June 2023

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an ordinary web novel editor, faces a series of life-altering events: a terminal illness, betrayal by her boyfriend, workplace struggles, and an encounter with a supernatural being. She drunkenly wishes for the world’s end, leading her to make a risky hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, challenging everything she knows. Directed by Kwon Young-il, this is a Korean fantasy drama starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the lead roles.

Release date: 30 June 2023

DC Titans S4

In this gritty adaptation of “Teen Titans,” young heroes from the DC Universe navigate their journey to self-discovery. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a girl plagued by enigmatic darkness, uncover a perilous conspiracy while forming an unconventional family of heroes with Starfire and Beast Boy to combat imminent evil. The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and others.

Release date: 25 June 2023

Manifest S4 P2

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is ready to create chaos with its amazing content. As the death date approaches, the 828 passengers of the flight and their loved ones race to fulfil their callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. The drama is created by Jeff Rake starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Ramirez Luna, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor in the series.

Release date: 2 June 2023

Valeria S3

Valeria is going to be back with probably its last season. This Spanish series is based on the novel titled En los Zapatos de Valeria by Elisabet Benavent and was developed for television by Maria Lopez Castano. The series is directed by Inma Torrente Nely Reguera and Laura M Campos. This series stars Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, Juanlu González, and Ibrahim Al Shami J, alongside other cast members

Release date: 2 June 2023

