Disney Plus Hotstar has an exciting lineup for June, featuring a diverse range of thrilling movies and web series releasing this month. From a highly anticipated continuation of a popular saga to mind-bending psychological thrillers and captivating documentaries, subscribers can expect an array of captivating stories. Brace yourself for action-packed Marvel series, explore suspenseful web series, immerse in period dramas, and uncover dark secrets in crime thrillers. With this fantastic lineup, Disney Plus Hotstar promises an enthralling month for viewers.

Below are the movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in June.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Jake Sully, who is now a parent and the leader of the tribe, realises that an old foe is chalking out revenge plans. He moves to a new home, where people share an unbreakable bond with water and underwater creatures. How he puts his battle strategy to use one more time and uses his forces to fend off the evil forces forms the plot of Avatar: The Way of Water. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and others play the main roles in this James Cameron directorial.

Release date:7 June 2023

Jagged Mind

Jagged Mind is a psychological thriller starring Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay, Maisie Richardson, and others in key roles. The arrival of a new girlfriend in her life also brings strange visions, unexplained blackouts, and lots of mystery to the protagonist’s life. How she overcomes all the weird happenings forms the crux of Jagged Mind.

Release date: 23 June 2023

Stan Lee

An official documentary of Stan Lee, once the face of Marvel comics and its cinematic universe, this film charts the rise of the man. It narrates the story of his life, career, personal life and much more. This docufilm is directed by David Gelb.

Release date: 16 June 2023

Secret Invasion

Starring Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders in plot-defining roles, Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marev series. The plot follows how Nick Fury, with aid from his allies, attempts to sabotage an evil Skrull invasion.

Release date: 21 June 2023

Class of 09

Starring Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, and others, Class of ’09 is an upcoming suspense thriller series created by Tom Rob Smith. Set in three time periods (2009, 2023/2025, and 2034), this web series tracks a group of FBI recruits as they navigate the evolving U.S. criminal justice system, heavily influenced by the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Release date: 21 June 2023

Empire of Light

Directed by Sam Mendes, Empire of Light is an upcoming period drama set in the early 1980s. The plot follows a duty manager of a seaside cinema, who is struggling with her mental health. He forms a relationship with a new employee on the south coast of England. The film stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firthm and Toby Jones in key roles.

Release date: 7 June 2023

Kerala Crime Files

Starring Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead roles, Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam web series directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Ashiq Aimar. Sub-Inspector Manoj holds on to the one piece of hope he has to catch hold of criminals in a murder case. How he traces them with the help of a fake address forms the crux of this series.

Release date: 23 June 2023

School of Lies

School of Lies is a story of a 12-year-old kid going missing from a boarding school. The plot reveals the incidents leading to child abuse. It was written by Nishant Agarwala, Ishani Banerjee, and Shoaib Nazeer and directed by Avinash Arun Bhaware. School of Lies casts Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Hemant Kher, Nitin Goel, Shakti Anand, and Aalekh Kapoor.

Release date: 2 June 2023

The Night Manager 2

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, The Night Manager is a crime suspense drama created by Sandeep Modi based on John le Carre’s novel, The Night Agent. The first season received a decent response from netizens and is now gearing up for a second one. The trailer will be released on 5 June 2023.

Release date: 30 June 2023

Shaitan

Starring Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and others in lead roles, Shaitan is a crime thriller series directed by Mahi. The plot revolves around a group of criminals who go to any extent to remove the obstacles in their unlawful ways. A stringent cop is on their trail and hunts relentlessly to bring them to justice.

Release date: 15 June 2023

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in June you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.