With thick plotlines, imaginative twists, compelling performances, and impressive production values, it is no wonder why audiences have been showering Indian web series with praise and applause. As we step into a new month, a lot is arriving on digital platforms to drain out our mobile data. From filmstar Tammannaah’s upcoming romance drama to much-awaited sequels to popular series, the list is long, entertaining, and exciting. Make sure to repay your OTT subscriptions to watch these new Indian web series releasing in June.

Here are the Indian web series releasing in June on your favourite OTT platforms.

Jee Karda

Written and directed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda is an upcoming Hindi romance drama starring Tammannaah Bhatia as the lead character. As children, seven friends had a dreamy vision of their future as adults. But life’s bitter reality hits them hard at 30 as they face heartbreaks, family drama, and all sorts of hardships. How the unbreakable bond of friendship keeps them sane amidst the innumerable problems forms the crux. Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka play the supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 June 2023

Asur Season 2

Written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan and this series was directed by Oni Sen. The second season casts Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Watch Asur Season 2 to find out if bleak Dhanunjay Rajpoot and wavering Nikhil Nair would be able to stop Shubh from taking his revenge.

]OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 1 June 2023

Taj Reign of Revenge Season 2 Part 2

Taj is a new perspective on Salim and Anarkali’s love story. The second season is all about the revenge that Salim holds for the death of his beloved Anarkali. The series is directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri , and Prashant Singh. The star cast of the series is Jiansh Aggarwal, Rahul Bose, Padma Damodaran, Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Naseeruddin Shah, and many more.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 2 June 2023

Kerala Crime Files

Starring Aju Varghese and Lal in the lead roles, Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam web series directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Ashiq Aimar. Sub-Inspector Manoj holds on to the one piece of hope he has to catch hold of criminals in a murder case. How he traces them with the help of a fake address forms the crux of this series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 June 2023

School of Lies

School of Lies is a story of a 12-year-old kid going missing from a boarding school. The plot reveals the incidents leading to child abuse. It was written by Nishant Agarwala, Ishani Banerjee, and Shoaib Nazeer and directed by Avinash Arun Bhaware. School of Lies casts Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Hemant Kher, Nitin Goel, Shakti Anand, and Aalekh Kapoor.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 June 2023

The Night Manager 2

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, The Night Manager is a crime suspense drama created by Sandeep Modi based on John le Carre’s novel, The Night Agent. The first season received a decent response from netizens and is now gearing up for a second one. The trailer will be released on 5 June 2023.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 30 June 2023

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 June 2023

Shaitan

Starring Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and others in lead roles, Shaitan is a crime thriller series directed by Mahi. The plot revolves around a group of criminals who go to any extent to remove the obstacles in their unlawful ways. A stringent cop is on their trail and hunts relentlessly to bring them to justice.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 June 2023

Rafuchakkar

Starring Maniesh Paul in his digital debut, Rafuchakkar is an upcoming Hindi series directed by Ritam Shrivastava. The plot follows a criminal who dons many faces to conduct his act of deceit.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 15 June 2023

Let us know which one of these new Indian web series releasing in June on OTT you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.