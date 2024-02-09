As the weekend approaches, it’s time to cozy up and dive into the new OTT Releases this Weekend.. From hilarious comedies to intense crime dramas, the streaming platforms have a diverse lineup of releases to keep you hooked. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming your way this weekend.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan: Prepare for a laughter-filled adventure with the Parekh family as they embark on a mission to save the world. Praful takes on a double role, adding to the comedic chaos as they journey through various landscapes. From cities to snow-clad mountains, expect absurdity and gags aplenty.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

A Killer Paradox: Join the relentless cat-and-mouse chase in this gripping crime thriller centred around a college student caught up in an accidental murder. With a mysterious twist involving special abilities, this drama promises suspense and intrigue.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bhakshak: Uncover the harrowing truth in this riveting crime thriller, following a determined journalist’s investigation into abuse at a shelter for young girls. Based on true incidents, the film showcases one woman’s unwavering quest for justice.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu stars in this intense drama as a rowdy from Guntur on a quest to uncover the truth behind his estranged mother’s abandonment. Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between Trivikram and Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja. Despite its box office reception, the film promises an engaging narrative .

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aarya 3’ Antim Vaar: Experience the gripping conclusion of Sushmita Sen’s debut OTT series as she faces intense moments and confronts her children’s resentment. With suspense and drama, this final season is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Puppy Love: Fall in love with this heartwarming romantic movie starring Lucy Hale and Henry Golding. Fate, with a furry twist, brings them together after a disastrous first date, proving that love can blossom in unexpected places.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Lionsgate Play

Crushed Season 4: Don’t miss the thrilling finale of this beloved series, featuring a stellar cast navigating the ups and downs of school life, relationships, and challenges. With its captivating storyline, it’s a must-watch for fans of the series.

Release date: 9 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV

These were the new OTT releases this weekend. Don’t forget to make the most of your weekend!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.