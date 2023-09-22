With the weekend ahead, the entertainment quotient is sure to be high with many brand-new releases today on our beloved OTT platforms. From recent box office blockbusters to much-anticipated series, the new releases today are something you should catch up on. If you have plans to spend Saturday night with family and friends, check this list to know what to watch for quality entertainment.

Here are the new releases on OTT platforms today.

Maal

Starring Asraf, VJ Pappu, Jey, Sai Karthi, and others, Maal is an upcoming Tamil movie premiering directly on OTT. The plot intertwines love, revenge, crime, friendship and bloodshed.

OTT platform: Aha

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a Hindi rom-com directed by Karan Johar. A Punjabi man and a Bengali girl, who make the unlikeliest of couples, struggle to convince their families to their marriage. How the two take a tough challenge to win triumph in their mission forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bedurulanka 2012

Remember the apocalypse rumour of 2012? This movie is set in Bendrulanka in the year 2012 and the plotline delves into the dilemmas of individuals during the paranoia about the end of the world in December 2012. The film explores the theme of the morality of people amidst the greedy ones who are ready with their paraphernalia to exploit the fear of people. This Telugu comedy film is directed by Clax and stars Karthikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and LB Sriram in lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Black Book

Directed by Editi Effiong, The Black Book is a crime drama starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Sam Dede, and others. A father, crumpled by a wrongful framing of his son in a kidnapping case, takes justice into his hands. How he fights the corrupt police system all alone forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

No One Will Save You

No One Will Save You is an American sci-fi horror film directed by Brian Duffield and stars Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role. The plot follows Brynn, a woman living in solitude. Her routine is unexpectedly bothered by unvisited extraterrestrial invaders.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nene Naa

Directed by Caarthick Raju, Nene Naa stars Regina Cassandra, Akshara Gowda, Vennela Kishore, and Jayaprakash in crucial roles. The mystery thriller is set in two periods, the present and 1920. In the present day, an archaeologist unearths a mystical relic that leads to mysterious events.

OTT platform: Aha

Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits is a highly anticipated Korean series helmed by director Hwang Jun-hyeok. Leading the cast are Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung. This Korean series depicts the story of Koreans who converged in Gando, now a part of northeastern China, driven by their unique motivations. Together, they united to safeguard their homes throughout the Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Other Black Girl

In The Other Black Girl, a compelling cast featuring Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, and more takes the spotlight. Nella, an editorial assistant, wearies of being the sole black woman at her workplace. Her enthusiasm soars when Hazel joins the team. However, as Hazel’s career ascends, Nella’s life takes a troubling turn, unravelling a web of sinister secrets lurking within the company’s walls. This suspenseful narrative delves into the complexities of workplace dynamics and identity.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Continental: From The World of John Wick

The Continental is a crime drama miniseries set in the John Wick universe and serves as a prequel spin-off. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, the show was directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. Starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada, it delves into an alternate history, narrating the backstory of Winston Scott’s ascent to becoming the proprietor of “The Continental” chain of assassin-friendly hotels in New York. The series explores this intriguing world against the backdrop of real-world events like the Winter of Discontent and the rise of the American Mafia’s economic influence.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Winter King

The Winter King is a British historical fiction series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles. A retelling of the Arthurian legend, the series is set in the post-Roamn Dark Age Britain. When the warlord Arthur is banished and Merlin disappears, the Saxons invade the land as a child king sits unprotected on the throne.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

