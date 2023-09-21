This week of September, the world of OTT is set to dazzle with a diverse lineup of captivating movies released to your delight. From high-octane action dramas to gripping crime thrillers, these new releases promise to deliver entertainment that caters to a wide range of tastes. With talented directors and stellar casts, these movies are poised to light up screens and offer audiences an exciting week of cinematic adventures from the comfort of their own homes.

Here are the movies released this week of September on OTT platforms.

Fast X

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X, the latest instalment of the much-hyped Fast and Furious franchise, features Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, and other actors from the previous flicks in plot-defining roles. A 10-year-old rival, in pursuit of a vendetta for his father’s death, traps Dom’s team in the name of a heist. When Dom realises this deceitful trap, he has to rescue his team, leaving his son and wife Letty in danger. How does he eliminate the threat that calls for his team members’ lives while saving his son?

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 18 September 2023

Jaane Jaan

Starring Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahalwat, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others in the lead roles, Jaane Jaan is the latest Hindi crime thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Set in the misty hills of Kalimpong, the plot revolves around a fierce mother and a gifted mathematician. When one of them commits a deadly crime, the two lives intertwine forever.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 September 2023

The Munsters

The Munsters is an American horror comedy directed by Rod Zombie and stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, and others. Based on the 1960s sitcom of the name names, this film is a prequel to the series, charting the origins of the characters.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 20 September 2023

Till

Till is a biographical drama directed by Chinonye Chukwu starring Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and others in key roles. Based on a true story, the plot follows a mother seeking justice for her 14-year-old son’s death by lynching.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 19 September 2023

Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs is a Tamil action crime drama written and directed by MR Madhavan and stars Udhay Karthik, Rishi Rithvik, Saipriya Deva, and Maara in the lead roles. Mannu, a fearless youngsters, locks horns with a notorious gangster, Salaiyar. The protagonist seeks revenge for an outrageous crime the gangster commits.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 19 September 2023

Maal

Starring Asraf, VJ Pappu, Jey, Sai Karthi, and others, Maal is an upcoming Tamil movie premiering directly on OTT. The plot intertwines love, revenge, crime, friendship and bloodshed.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 22 September 2023

