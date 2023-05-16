People all over Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam City, have been reeling under a severe heatwave for the past two days, with temperature scales recording figures above 40 degrees Celsius. This is likely to continue for a couple of days, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that as many as 194 mandals will experience similar conditions. Guntur, Mangalagiri, Pedakakani, Tadepalli, Thatikonda, Penamaluru and Ibrahimpatnam are forecast to face the maximum severity of this impending heat storm.

Several areas in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam District registered a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, 15 May 2023. Kunavaram in Alluri Sitharama Raju District tops the list with 44 degrees Celsius, with Suryapet topping the state with 45 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The IMD has advised the aged, children, and pregnant and lactating women not to venture under these harsh conditions. After a brief spell of rainfall in the first week of May under the influence of a trough, the people of Visakhapatnam have been feeling the pinch of the scorching heatwave for the past two days. The high levels of humidity are adding to the woes of hot conditions.

Frequent disruption in the power supply is making life more miserable, forcing them to buy inverters to keep the fans running 24X7. With people not venturing out fearing the sun in full glow, roads wore a deserted look in the afternoons. Thanks to the service being rendered by voluntary organisations, buttermilk and water are being distributed across the city.

