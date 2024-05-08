There will be no drinking water supply in several wards under the purview of Zone 3 in Visakhapatnam on May 9 (Thursday) due to repairs to the main pipeline in the zone, according to Municipal Commissioner Saikanth Varma.

According to a press note, the main pipeline that supplies water to the block 6 and 7 reservoirs in zone 3 got damaged and repairs are being carried out. As a result of it, residents in several wards under the purview of the zone will not get drinking water on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. Saikanth Varma has appealed to the people to cooperate with the corporation authorities. The Commissioner said repair works were going on on a war footing to restore water supply.

The areas which will be affected include KRM Colony and Sivalayam area (ward No. 16p), New Resapuvanipalem, Pithapuram Colony, Pithapuram VUDA quarters, Pithalavanipalem and Sivajipalem (ward No. 22p), Maddilapalem Automobile road, Krishna College road, Maddilapalem RTC depot and Gayatri School road (ward No. 24).

However, alternative arrangements have been made to supply drinking water to the affected areas. The GVMC water supply wing will supply drinking water in the above-mentioned areas through water tankers so that residents will not face any inconvenience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.